Working out how to use a torch in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is pretty vital, especially in a game as dark as this one where you'll frequently find yourself exploring gloomy caves or wandering through woods at nighttime. If you want to avoid strolling off a cliff, or straight into a wolf den, grab a torch.

More importantly, it's illegal not to carry a torch at nighttime in KCD2. You might have found yourself confused as to why guards kept accosting you when you were innocently lurking at the Troskowitz trader's backdoor. If you're sneaking around and staying away from guards while doing some crimes, you definitely don't want a torch equipped as they tend to make you more visible—being made of fire and such.

How to use a torch in KCD2

Simply double click a torch in your inventory to equip it (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

To bring up your torch in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, press R, but first you'll need to equip one. You can purchase torches from traders or steal them from most households, but your best bet is looting the bandits and enemies you'll frequently murder since they often carry a torch. Find it in the "other weapons" section of your inventory and double click on it to equip the light source in the slot next to the pouch.

Now, torches do have a condition meter like other gear and will wear out over time as you use them. That said, I think in my 100 hours with KCD2 I've used about three torches, so don't worry too much. Maybe just stow a spare couple on your horse by pressing X—once you've got a horse —and you're all set.

The Arm of Beowulf perk lets you use a torch and a longsword at the same time (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Also be aware that while holding a torch you can't use a shield or two-handed weapons. If you favour the longsword, I suggest that you take the Arm of Beowulf perk in the Sword section when you can, since this will let you use a longsword with a torch for any nighttime tussles you get yourself into.