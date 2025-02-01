The PC game releases we're most excited about in February

The big month is here. For whatever reason, the games biz decided that February is a great time for gorging on new games, and absolutely stuffed it with big releases. It'd be even more packed had Assassin's Creed Shadows not been delayed to March, but even then it'll be an unusually consequential month for PC gaming. Not quite November 2004 levels of historic (that month included Half-Life 2 and WoW among others), but it's a high bar.

Keep scrolling for an overview of what's out on PC in February 2025, and for a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, check out our full list of 2025's new PC games.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 | February 4

A highly anticipated medieval RPG that we recently called "a mad, systems-driven sandbox that captures some of the best parts of games like Stalker."

Civilization 7 | February 11

After nearly 10 years of Civ 6 updates and DLC, the decades-old series is getting another notch. Civ 7 makes some surprising changes to the historical grand strategy series.

Avowed | February 18

Obsidian has downplayed comparisons to Skyrim, but we'll probably make a few anyway. Avowed is a first-person fantasy RPG that we've called "thoroughly old-fashioned"—but, to resurrect an old games journo cliche, that's a good thing (at least from our impressions so far).

Monster Hunter Wilds | February 27

Who'd have thought, not all that long ago, that I'd be saying that the biggest PC release of any month is a new Monster Hunter game? The first time I remember hearing about the series, it was a handheld sensation in Japan. Now it feels like a PC mainstay. Capcom's latest is looking good, at last check, and there'll be another beta before launch.

February gaming events

The Six Invitational Rainbow Six Siege tournament runs February 3-16.

Rainbow Six Siege tournament runs February 3-16. D.I.C.E. Summit , an industry event in Las Vegas, is happening February 11-13—we'll be on location for coverage.

, an industry event in Las Vegas, is happening February 11-13—we'll be on location for coverage. PGL Cluj Napoca is a CS2 tournament running February 14-23.

is a CS2 tournament running February 14-23. Steam Next Fest, where a gazillion game demos flood Steam, starts on February 24.

More games releasing in February

February 3: Spirit Swap — "action-puzzle meets narrative game" (Steam)

Spirit Swap — "action-puzzle meets narrative game" (Steam) February 4: Blood Bar Tycoon — run a vampire bar (Steam)

Blood Bar Tycoon — run a vampire bar (Steam) February 5: Rift of the NecroDancer — rhythm combat (Steam)

Rift of the NecroDancer — rhythm combat (Steam) February 6: Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator — EMT sim (Steam)

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator — EMT sim (Steam) February 6: Keep Driving — road trip RPG (Steam)

Keep Driving — road trip RPG (Steam) February 6: Sworn — Arthurian roguelike (Steam)

Sworn — Arthurian roguelike (Steam) February 7: Slender Threads — paranormal point and click (Steam)

Slender Threads — paranormal point and click (Steam) February 7: A Game About Digging A Hole — what the title says (Steam)

A Game About Digging A Hole — what the title says (Steam) February 12: Legacy: Steel & Sorcery — fantasy extraction (Steam)

Legacy: Steel & Sorcery — fantasy extraction (Steam) February 12: Urban Myth Dissolution Center — occult mysteries (Steam)

Urban Myth Dissolution Center — occult mysteries (Steam) February 13: Dawnfolk — minimalist city builder (Steam)

Dawnfolk — minimalist city builder (Steam) February 14: Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2 (Steam)

Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2 (Steam) February 14: Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered — classic collection (Steam)

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered — classic collection (Steam) February 18: Lost Records: Bloom and Rage — Life is Strange devs' latest (Steam)

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage — Life is Strange devs' latest (Steam) February 20: Era One — strategy in space (Steam)

Era One — strategy in space (Steam) February 20: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii — pirate Yakuza... in Hawaii (Steam)

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii — pirate Yakuza... in Hawaii (Steam) February 21: Die in the Dungeon — or try not to? (Steam)

Die in the Dungeon — or try not to? (Steam) February TBD: Midnight Murder Club — past my bedtime sorry (Steam)

Midnight Murder Club — past my bedtime sorry (Steam) February TBD: Tiny Pasture — desktop pets are back, baby (Steam)