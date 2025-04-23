Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Antoine quiz answers

While attending the pre-departure festival in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you can take Antoine's quiz—a test of knowledge to see if you've been paying attention in the city of Lumiere so far. If you answer all three of his questions, you'll get an additional festival token that you can spend in the three tents just behind him.

These unlock two potential quest items—which you presumably can't access later considering you leave Lumiere—and an extra tied-back hairstyle for Gustave. Now you know what's at stake, here are the three answers you need to give to Antoine's questions.

Antoine question one

Question: How many years ago was the fracture?

How many years ago was the fracture? Answer: 67

Since your expedition is number 33 and the previous expedition was 34, you know that it's counting down. The expeditions started in year 100 after the fracture, so that means you calculate 33 minus 100 to get the answer.

Antoine question two

Question: Which was the first expedition to depart the continent?

Which was the first expedition to depart the continent? Answer: Expedition Zero

Considering the previous question, you'd have thought expedition 100 would be the right answer to this, but for some reason the first one was called "Expedition Zero"—even Antonine is confused as to why this was the case.

Antoine question three

Question: What is a "Lumina?"

What is a "Lumina?" Answer: Abilities you internalise by using Pictos in battle after enough times

I'm honestly not sure how you're supposed to know this information considering Pictos aren't introduced as a mechanic until later on, but this is the correct answer nonetheless.

Answer all questions right and you'll get a festival token to spend (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Answer all three and, as mentioned, Antoine will give you a festival token to exchange in the stores at the back. If you're wondering where to get the third and final token—you already get one as you enter the festival—you'll need to beat Maelle in the duel she proposes.

Since there are three stalls, you only need three tokens to get the old key and weird pictos quest items, as well as Gustave's new hairstyle.