How to cure food poisoning in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Catching food poisoning and shitting yourself to death is part of the standard learning curve in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 . Perhaps you chanced it by eating a bad sausage in your inventory, or maybe you even got food poisoning without noticing that food items go bad over time. You'll generally get food poisoning if you eat an item with a low, red condition—shown by the heart symbol to the right of it.



A little skull wheel will appear in the bottom right and start counting down. If you assumed that it'd just make you sick and you'd get better, you're wrong. Food poisoning in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 kills you if it goes untreated, so you'll want to get that done as soon as possible and perhaps even carry a spare cure with you in case it happens again while out and about.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 food poisoning cure

Image 1 of 2 You can buy digestive potions and the recipe to make them at most apothecaries (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) You'll need thistle, nettle, and charcoal to brew one (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

To cure food poisoning you'll need to either buy or brew yourself a digestive potion. You can purchase these at most apothecaries—such as the one at Troskowitz where you start— or you can even just buy the recipe itself, though it's a lot more expensive. You could also just brew the potion using the recipe below.



You will need water, two handfuls of thistle, a handful of nettle, and a handful of charcoal:

Add the thistle to the cauldron and boil for two turns Grind the nettle and add it to the cauldron Boil for one turn Grind the charcoal and add it to the cauldron Finally, pour

If you need an alchemy station in the first area, use the one at Bozhena's Shack from the prologue. Trying to use the Troskowitz apothecary's station behind the counter just makes him kind of mad.

Obviously, this isn't ideal if you're out in the middle of nowhere and watching that death circle rapidly deplete, but sadly there's no other option. You might want to load a save and in future just make sure that you always have digestive potion stored on your horse in case of accidents. It is surprisingly easy to eat a bad bit of food in your inventory after not noticing it had a red condition.

Generally, your best bet for avoiding food poisoning is to eat fresh food or carry dried food with you. Either that or eat from the cooking pots when you're staying at inns. Early in the game, both Miller Krezyl and Blacksmith Radovan let you eat from the cooking pots in their houses when you're staying there in the Wedding Crashers quest, so it's easy enough to get food.