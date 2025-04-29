Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her finally played Bloodborne, and came across new levels of pain: 'This boss took me more tries than any previous boss'

I finally played Bloodborne after 10 years - YouTube Watch On

After 10 years, beating Melania over 2,000 times, and besting Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss, Promised Consort Radahn, legendary Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Her has finally moved on to Bloodborne, having the unenviable job of going up against Orphan of Kos for the first time.

"Finally, I met the Orphan of Kos," Let Me Solo Her says in a video (via IGN). "Every Soulsborne game [or] DLC always has that final boss where they feel so overwhelmingly powerful," he said. "We had Promised Consort Radahn for Elden Ring, Slave Knight Gael for Dark Souls 3, and Manus, Father of the Abyss for Dark Souls 1. And Orphan of Kos was that boss for Bloodborne."

Promised Consort Radahn was the last big FromSoft boss that we all had to contend with. At first, this boss seemed unbeatable thanks to his wacky hitboxes and amped up attacks. But it wasn't long before the Elden Ring community was besting him with just a bottle of perfume or with just one hit, which dealt 143,411 damage in one go. It only took Let Me Solo Her a few attempts to best him, which makes his comments about how difficult Orphan of Kos was all the more terrifying.

"This boss took me more tries than any previous boss fights, and even had me exploring Chalice Dungeons to farm Blood Vials and bullets off stream, just to replenish them," Let Me Solo Her continues. "He's definitely the hardest boss in Bloodborne for me."

These comments are shortly followed by a compilation of all the times Let Me Solo Her got messed up by Orphan of Kos. There's nothing quite like the desperation and emptiness you feel when repeatedly dying to a FromSoft boss. Just when you think you've hit rock bottom, the floor gives out under you and you reach new depths. Hearing Let Me Solo Her try to psyche himself up or just plead "please get out of my frame" as Kos jumps him over and over again really resonates with me, while also being a helpful reminder that, no, I probably shouldn't start a new Bloodborne playthrough.

"But eventually, Orphan of Kos was defeated and the nightmare ended," Let Me Solo Her says. "With Bloodborne finished, I think I understand why this game was always trending on Twitter as fans kept hoping for a remastered version. And although hopes of a remaster or a PC port are probably out of the picture as time goes on, I really enjoyed Bloodborne."

I guess the next logical move after this would be for Let Me Solo Her to invest in a Switch 2 so he can play Duskbloods, the spiritual successor to Bloodborne, when it comes out in 2026.