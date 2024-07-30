I knew it—Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss has some hokey freaking hitboxes the size of barn doors

Shadow of the Erdtree has, overall, gone down about as well as one might expect. It's one of FromSoftware's best expansions yet (snagging an esteemed 95 in our Shadow of the Erdtree review) and has, naturally, also caused a flood of discourse. The "bosses are harder than usual" being one of them and—hey, wait a minute, that's my article. Aw, man.

Listen, while I've since been proven wrong by Elden Ring players two-tapping (spoilers for the DLC's final boss, obviously) Promised Consort Radahn with a freaking bottle of perfume, the fact does remain that Erdtree's final boss is a step up, even for FromSoftware's new standard where every guy in armour comes equipped with a 100-step combo, exploding AoEs, and a level of aggression usually reserved for tilted MOBA players.

If you struggled like I did, one point of validation might be that Radahn's hitboxes are comprehensively busted as a matter of undebatable fact.

As outlined by YouTuber TheKevDev in the following short, Radahn's hitboxes extend far beyond the actual model of his weapon—considerably so. That boy's swords have some phantom girth to 'em.

His hitboxes are bs... #eldenring - YouTube Watch On

The YouTuber's complaints were also shared on Reddit , where you can see some particularly egregious freeze-frames that really illustrate the issue. There are, if I were to hazard a guess, about 12-15 phantom inches of Radahn protruding, ghostly, from the tip of his blade.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: FromSoftware / TheKevDev on YouTube.) (Image credit: FromSoftware / TheKevDev on YouTube.) (Image credit: FromSoftware / TheKevDev on YouTube.)

Luckily, FromSoftware's already patched Radahn's hitboxes, though it had to be course-corrected after it made the boss a little too easy—what do you mean that's base-game Radahn? You mean to say it happened again?

Radahn's BS Hitbox - YouTube Watch On

(Jokes aside, FromSoftware is yet to address Promised Consort Radahn similarly, it's just - if I had a penny...)

While this bosse's hitboxes have been a known bugbear for a while (as reported by Kotaku earlier this month), the whole debacle is certainly news to me, as it is to the players of the game's subreddit in the aforementioned post: "I KNEW HIS HITBOXES WERE WEIRD!" bellows one player, presumably on their knees and cursing the heavens like they've got a grudge against Bayle. Meanwhile, user TheWither129 notes: "I personally don't think this has ever been noticeable for me, but those are f*cking huge. A bit much, tbh."

I'm especially a fan of The KevDev's follow-up, in which he progressively makes Radahn invisible (first his weapons, then the entire dang model) to drive home his point. "He's got the same attacks and hitboxes so it's still fair, right?" It's delightfully passive-aggressive. Perhaps those greatshield-wielding monsters tanking every hit were onto something: the hitbox doesn't matter if you're always getting hit.