As she chalks up 10,000+ final boss kills, Elden Ring folk hero says her record is 100 in a day and she has absolutely no plans to stop
Let Me Solo Them is like Let Me Solo Her, but for Them.
I've always liked the way that certain online games give rise to folk heroes. The fuel rats in Elite: Dangerous, that one EVE guy with a powerful lust for Megathrons, that guy who was banned from using his own severed toe to power-level an Old School RuneScape character—this is the stuff of which legends are made.
One such legend recently sat down for a chat with GamesRadar. Let Me Solo Them—kind of like the Batman Beyond to Let Me Solo Her's Batman—has made it her mission in life to help others overcome Elden Ring's final bosses: Radagon and the Elden Beast. She's done it over 10,000 times now, and told GR that she can "practically do it with my eyes closed" at this point.
As to why she's murdered Elden Ring's dynamic duo so many times, it's because, well, it's fun, and she gets a kick out of assisting other players. "It all boils down to the fact that I just enjoy helping people." Quite a lot, it turns out: her record for boss kills in a day is 100, which she says took "about 13 consecutive hours of being summoned."
It's all quite impressive, really, and takes a level of dedication I'm not sure I've ever given to anything. Besides from the final bosses, she also helps out with the new crop of bastards in Shadow of the Erdtree, and seems pretty open to helping out anyone with any boss if they just ping her a message. "I had to help with battles from Rellana all the way to Consort Radahn (many many times)."
With 10,000 notches on her swordbelt and 5,300 hours of playtime behind her, Let Me Solo Them says the plan is… to keep going much as she has been, pretty much. Although it sounds like you might see her in Nightreign and The Duskbloods soon: "I would still like to continue helping other players, as that is what I love doing the most. I am also very much looking forward to FromSoftware's next titles."
Elden Ring Ranni quest: Follow the witch
Elden Ring Blaidd quest: Wolf man watch
Elden Ring Nepheli quest: Warrior woman
Elden Ring Fia quest: Cold comfort
Elden Ring volcano manor quest: Get Mt. Gelmir
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.