PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Plus, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, Dispatch, Dinolords, Baldur's Gate 2, Gunman Chronicles, Dying Light: The Beast, Borderlands 4, gaming laptops tested, and much more, too
This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, the thrilling new entry in the legendary high-fantasy turn-based strategy series. In the 1990s and early 2000s the Heroes of Might and Magic games were renowned for their deep, engrossing tactics and lore, as well as addictive one-more-turn gameplay. And now, after more than a decade of lying dormant, this grand old series returns in the form of Olden Era, a prequel to the groundbreaking original games.
For our detailed cover feature, PC Gamer speaks exclusively with Unfrozen, the developer of Olden Era, about its journey in creating this new instalment in the Heroes of Might and Magic series, as well as how Olden Era pays tribute to the much-loved original games while evolving them for a modern gaming age. This is a must-read for strategy fans.
Cover story: Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era | Secondary features: Retail Therapy
Buy this issue in print: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK)
Cover feature: Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era
Written by: Jeremy Peel
Magazine exclusive: Until December 4th
What's in this month's cover story: PC Gamer goes hands-on with Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era for several hours before getting world-exclusive access to key members of Olden Era's development team to talk about their design journey with the game, the task of resurrecting such a legendary PC gaming series, and how the new game is staying faithful to the original exerience while also evolving the formula for the modern age.
Secondary features: Retail Therapy
Retail Therapy
Written by: Daniella Lucas
What's in this feature: Anyone who has played a video game will know just how important, and fun, in-game shopping can be to the whole experience. As such, in this issue's secondary feature, Daniella Lucas selects 15 of the finest stores in gaming, from Resident Evil's iconic Merchant, through Spelunky's shopkeepers, and on to Baldur's Gate 3's Sorcerous Sundries, among many more.
Additional content in this month's issue
LEAD PREVIEW
PC Gamer exclusively plays Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4, the much-wanted new entry in the legendary RTS series, and discovers brutal violence and blood in plentiful supply.
LEAD REVIEW
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, the long-awaited RPG from The Chinese Room, gets the official PC Gamer review treatment this issue. Does it have cursed blood?
MOD SPOTLIGHT
Want to make your journey through Pharloom easier? Well, in this issue, we shine a spotlight on the best mods that make Silksong more approachable, including ones that let you tackle it in multiplayer.
REINSTALL
Long before Arkane dropped its fantastic sci-fi immersive sim FPS Prey in 2017, there was another sci-fi FPS of the same name, one that is now largely forgotten. As such, in this issue, we reinstall 2006 Prey and go on one hell of a trip while doing so.
DIARY
The misadventures of Oblivion Remastered's foremost illusionist, Crispin the Preposterous, conclude with invisible necromancer nudging shenanigans, zombies, and pure, undiluted chaos.
SPECIAL REPORT
Our special report this month acts as a deepdive into Nintendo's recent series of patent wins, with PC Gamer analysing what it means for games and for PC gamers.
THE BUILD
Learn how to craft this super-quiet and sleek gaming rig loaded with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founder's Edition GPU, as well as AMD Ryzen 7 9700X CPU, and a suite of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM.
HARDWARE GROUP TEST
The PC Gamer hardware lab puts six of today's top microphones through their paces, testing them for clarity, noise reduction, and depth. Budget to premium options are reviewed.
...and more!
Now Playing: The PC Gamer team write about their adventures in Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, Silent Hill f, Mars First Logistics, and Sid Meier's Pirates!.
They're Back: Matthew Elliott re-reviews Bully, Strange Horticulture, and Nancy Drew: Warnings at Waverly Academy.
How To: Sean Martin delivers the ultimate guide to becoming an elite operator in the awesome new multiplayer FPS Battlefield 6.
