The PC game releases we're most excited about in April

Just as spring weather starts to brighten up the Northern Hemisphere, we're confronted with a bunch of new reasons to stay inside. Among other things, April includes the release of Steam's second most-wishlisted game—medieval city builder Manor Lords—as well as the full first season of Amazon's Fallout show.

Find more on those happenings below, along with the other big PC games releasing this month and a list of notable events.

For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, see our big list of 2024's upcoming PC games. May is looking juicy, too, with Abiotic Factor, Indika, Homeworld 3, and more.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2325290/Sky_Children_of_the_Light/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Sky: Children of the Light | April 10 (Early Access)

A friendly social MMO from the director of Journey, who <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/games/mmo/nobody-is-born-toxic-says-journeys-creative-director-while-preparing-to-launch-the-kindest-mmo-on-pc/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">recently spoke about the challenges of creating online spaces where people don't behave terribly. Sky has been available on phones and consoles for a while, but it's still in beta, and we've been eager to try it on PC.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/924750/Harold_Halibut/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Harold Halibut | April 16

An adventure game about life on a giant spaceship that has settled onto the floor of an alien ocean, made with traditional stop-motion animation techniques. One of the most visually arresting games of the year.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371980/No_Rest_for_the_Wicked/a" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">No Rest for the Wicked | April 18 (Early Access)

A promising early access action RPG from the Ori and the Blind Forest studio that casts you as a "mystical holy warrior" in an original fantasy world. The early access version will include the first chapter of the main story.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1363080/Manor_Lords/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Manor Lords | April 26

A medieval city builder with tactical warfare, and one of the most wishlisted games on Steam. We loved the attention to detail we <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/one-of-steams-most-wishlisted-city-builders-has-a-pretty-spectacular-demo/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">found in the demo back in 2022.

April events and happenings

More games releasing in April

April 3 — Planetiles - Globe-based puzzle game (Steam)

- Globe-based puzzle game (Steam) April 5 — Sons of Valhalla - Looks like Kingdom, but vikings (Steam)

- Looks like Kingdom, but vikings (Steam) April 9 — Botany Manor - 19th century gardening (Steam)

- 19th century gardening (Steam) April 9 — Children of the Sun - sniping puzzle game (Steam)

- sniping puzzle game (Steam) April 10 — Space Prison (Early Access) - alien prison tactics RPG (Steam)

(Early Access) - alien prison tactics RPG (Steam) April 23 — Rumble Club - arena combat party game (Steam)

- arena combat party game (Steam) April 23 — Tales of Kenzera: Zau - mythological metroidvania (Steam)

- mythological metroidvania (Steam) April 23 — Phantom Fury - Old-school shooter (Steam)

- Old-school shooter (Steam) April 24 — Oddsparks (Early Access) - fantasy automation game (Steam)

(Early Access) - fantasy automation game (Steam) April 25 — Another Crab's Treasure - crab soulslike (Steam)

- crab soulslike (Steam) April 25 — Sand Land - ARPG based on Toriyama manga (Steam)

- ARPG based on Toriyama manga (Steam) April 26 — Pools - liminal spaces exploration (Steam)

- liminal spaces exploration (Steam) April 29 — Echoes of the Plum Grove - cozy farming (Steam)