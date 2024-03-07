Ready to binge? Every episode of Amazon's Fallout TV show will be available at once on April 11

When it comes to streaming TV, how do you like it? A Netflix-style mass-dump, with every episode available at once so you can binge the whole season in one sitting? Or the traditional network approach, a one episode per week for eight weeks season of TV kinda thing?

If you're a binge-watcher and a Fallout fan, I've got great news: Prime Video is going to put every episode of the Fallout TV show up at once. On April 11, you can sit back, relax, and consume the entire eight episode season, if that's your thing. If you can't wait to get started, here's a new trailer to whet your impatient appetite.

Personally, I'm undecided about how shows should be released. Sometimes I like to binge a bunch, and it can even help a show (especially a slower-paced show) if you can watch several episodes in one sitting instead of waiting a week between installments. On the other hand, it can be nice to have the traditional once-a-week format: each episode feels like more of an event, and it can be fun to read fan theories during the week of waiting.

Amazon seems to be pretty fickle about their strategy, too: The first season of superhero satire The Boys was released all at once, but the next three seasons were released weekly (except the first three episodes, which were all released on day one). The first season of musclehead detective show Reacher was released all at once, but season two was switched to a weekly format. Rings of Power, meanwhile, was a weekly show from the start.