Where to get medicine in Inzoi

While you're making your way around Inzoi, you might have noticed your Zoi stopping to cough or sneeze. If you see this, it's a good indicator that your character is getting sick and you'll need to get ahold of some medicine to heal them. Being sick can result in your Zoi feeling negative emotions more often, such as uncomfortable, and if left untreated could be deadly.

But healing any illness your Zoi comes down with isn't as easy as you'd expect. In fact, acquiring medication is a bit of a tedious process. You can't just walk into a shop and buy what you need, or even order it to your door, which is what I'd expect from the life sim. So if you're stuck on what to do when dealing with a sick Zoi, here's how you can get some medicine.

How to get medicine in Inzoi

To cure a sick Zoi, you'll need to buy and place a first aid kit in build mode. A first aid kit costs 100 Meows, so it's not a ridiculous amount of money. But the fact you have to search for it in build mode definitely feels a bit inconvenient. Once you've placed the first aid kit, you can go back into play mode and interact with it using your sick Zoi to get them to take cough medicine.

If you're really strapped for cash and can't afford your own first aid kit, a school or workplace will usually have a first aid kit somewhere too. You'll be able to use this in the same way as you would your own, so just interact with it and get your Zoi some medication. Sickness can affect your job and school performance, so if you're gunning for a promotion, you might want to double check what's got your Zoi down before heading into the office.

The uncomfortable moodlet for your Zoi will be the key to knowing whether or not illnesses are bringing them down. If you hover over where it says your Zoi is uncomfortable, it'll tell you whether they've come down with a cold. Generally speaking though, if your Zoi's needs are met and they are still uncomfortable, it's likely they've come down with a bug and need some tender love and care before they're back to normal.