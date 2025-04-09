How to heal and revive your teammates in REPO

If you've played any amount of REPO, you'll want to know how to heal and how to revive your teammates. Given the amount of monsters that will inevitably swarm you during a run, keeping your health up and your teammates together is essential for that all-important valuable haul. There are bound to be some sacrifices and friends lost along the way, but that doesn't mean they're ruled out of playing for good.

Healing and reviving is possible, but it's not as easy as you might think. When your teammates become one of the "broken ones" there are some steps you need to follow before they come back to life. Similarly, with healing, you need to prepare ahead of time if you want to keep your health bar full each round. Here's what you need to do if you find yourself in a pinch.

How to heal yourself and others in REPO

Healing yourself can be done in two ways in REPO. You can buy various sized health packs from the shop you visit in between levels which will restore different amounts. The smallest ($3k) will heal 25 HP, the medium ($6k) will recover 50 HP, and the largest ($11k) will give you 100 HP. Once you've purchased whatever size you're after, you can pick them up and consume them on the ship. They'll restock each round too so you'll never have to worry about them selling out.



To take the strain off your bank account, you can also share your health with one another. To do this, you'll need to grab the back of your teammates head where you can see their health bar. If you hold down the button you use to grab, you will give them 10 HP from your own health bar each second. Be careful though, as it's easy to forget you're using your own health and suddenly be left with nowhere near enough to face the monsters.

How to revive your teammates in REPO

When your friends are killed by whatever beasts you've had the misfortune of encountering during a level, they'll lose their head. Quite literally. To revive them, you'll need to put this head in the extraction point alongside your loot. Once the extraction is complete, your teammate will spring back to life, albeit with one HP to their name. This is the only way you can bring your teammates back to life once they've been killed mid-game.

If you've done the final extraction already and someone has been caught in the crossfire and killed by a monster, you'll need to get their head back to the truck. As soon as their head crosses the threshold between the level and the van, they will be revived. They will only spring back to life with 25 HP though, so you'll probably want to share some health or prepare to buy some the next time you stop at the shop.

If you don't revive your teammate, they won't be stuck on a level forever so fret not. They'll spawn back in the van when you arrive at the shop between levels, but they will only come back with 1 HP. So you can wave goodbye to whatever valuables you've made money from that round, as it'll inevitably be immediately spent on bringing your friends back up to health.