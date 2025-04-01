Inzoi's game director is 'determined to prove that this is not just another early access game' and plans even more hotfixes and communication

Inzoi's early access launch last week was surrounded by a fair amount of skepticism, and that's not without reason — it's hard to compete with a series as massive in scope as The Sims. Now, after a busy launch weekend and multiple hotfixes, the game's director wants to let hesitant players know that he's committed to delivering the best early access experience possible.

Over the weekend, Inzoi director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim shared some promising thoughts on the planned Inozi updates and roadmap going forward.

"Although we may be lacking right now, we are determined to prove that this is not just another 'Early Access' game that just takes advantage of it," he wrote after acknowledging that some players have "found the available content lacking." While Inzoi's launch was relatively successful, some players (including us) were underwhelmed by its lack of personality in comparison to The Sims.

In response, Kjun wrote: "some of you may have experienced crashes or found the available content lacking. I deeply apologize for any frustration this may have caused," and added, "I promise to keep expanding Inzoi."

While we don't actually know how long Inzoi is planning to remain in early access, it is shaping up to be far more fleshed out thanks to four major updates planned before the end of the year as part of the ambitious Inzoi roadmap for 2025.

(Image credit: Krafton)

The first update is slated for May and will introduce an adoption system, relationship improvements, new furniture, and (most importantly for nonconformist players) cheat codes and modding kits. These changes are exciting, but I'm personally eyeing some of the stuff that's due later in the year, like a new city, a memory system, and even indoor temperatures, which were only vaguely mentioned but seem interesting and weirdly specific enough to get me invested.

Alongside the hotfix today, Kjun clarified the short term plans for updates: "we intend to quickly apply fixes for reported issues through hotfixes during April," and that Inzoi Studio is exploring more ways to collect feedback from players in addition to its Discord server.

He also added that they'd prioritize stability and thorough testing in future updates, which has me crossing my fingers for a version of Inzoi that my awful PC might be a bit happier about running.