Inzoi's game director is 'determined to prove that this is not just another early access game' and plans even more hotfixes and communication

News
By published

Kjun hears your concerns.

Inzoi
(Image credit: Krafton)

Inzoi's early access launch last week was surrounded by a fair amount of skepticism, and that's not without reason — it's hard to compete with a series as massive in scope as The Sims. Now, after a busy launch weekend and multiple hotfixes, the game's director wants to let hesitant players know that he's committed to delivering the best early access experience possible.

Over the weekend, Inzoi director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim shared some promising thoughts on the planned Inozi updates and roadmap going forward.

"Although we may be lacking right now, we are determined to prove that this is not just another 'Early Access' game that just takes advantage of it," he wrote after acknowledging that some players have "found the available content lacking." While Inzoi's launch was relatively successful, some players (including us) were underwhelmed by its lack of personality in comparison to The Sims.

In response, Kjun wrote: "some of you may have experienced crashes or found the available content lacking. I deeply apologize for any frustration this may have caused," and added, "I promise to keep expanding Inzoi."

While we don't actually know how long Inzoi is planning to remain in early access, it is shaping up to be far more fleshed out thanks to four major updates planned before the end of the year as part of the ambitious Inzoi roadmap for 2025.

Two kids in Inzoi

(Image credit: Krafton)

The first update is slated for May and will introduce an adoption system, relationship improvements, new furniture, and (most importantly for nonconformist players) cheat codes and modding kits. These changes are exciting, but I'm personally eyeing some of the stuff that's due later in the year, like a new city, a memory system, and even indoor temperatures, which were only vaguely mentioned but seem interesting and weirdly specific enough to get me invested.

Alongside the hotfix today, Kjun clarified the short term plans for updates: "we intend to quickly apply fixes for reported issues through hotfixes during April," and that Inzoi Studio is exploring more ways to collect feedback from players in addition to its Discord server.

He also added that they'd prioritize stability and thorough testing in future updates, which has me crossing my fingers for a version of Inzoi that my awful PC might be a bit happier about running.

Inzoi roadmapInzoi cheatsInzoi multiplayerInzoi Character StudioGames like The Sims

Inzoi roadmap: Early access updates
Inzoi cheats: The current cheat codes
Inzoi multiplayer: Will it be online?
Inzoi Character Studio: How character creation works
Games like The Sims: More to life

TOPICS
Amelia Zollner
Contributor

Amelia Zollner is a freelance writer and game developer who loves all things indie and Nintendo. They’ve contributed guides, news, and features to sites like IGN, Polygon, and Fanbyte and also serve as the editor of Ringtone, a blog about the internet’s weirdest music. When Amelia isn’t writing, going to concerts, or getting a little too invested in fishing minigames, they’re developing a small game called Garage Sale.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about life sim
The Sims 4 - A Sim waves hello at the door, offering a fruitcake

Inzoi and The Sims start their relationship as life sim siblings with a friendly fruitcake delivery
Young Inzoi woman sitting on a heavenly throne, staring down upon the mortal world she&#039;s left behind

Inzoi hotfix stops your zois from dying too young, as long as nothing awful happens to them
A police officer staring at the camera in Schedule 1.

A 60 year old videogame just hit its highest player count ever on Steam and I'm pretty sure it's because people are pirating Schedule 1
See more latest
Most Popular
A police officer staring at the camera in Schedule 1.
A 60 year old videogame just hit its highest player count ever on Steam and I'm pretty sure it's because people are pirating Schedule 1
ZeniMax Workers United Twitter avatar
Zenimax workers union votes to authorize a strike against Microsoft over stalled contract negotiations
haste broken worlds
One year after surprise launching viral hit Content Warning, Landfall does it again with lightspeed running roguelike Haste
Ricochet screenshot
Valve fans come together to smash the Steam concurrents record for the studio's least-popular game: 'We all know Ricochet is the best Valve game ever made'
A visualisation of Tetris blocks falling.
'The original Tetris was a survival game': The man who prised Tetris out of the Soviet system recalls how different it once was
The Sims 4 - A Sim waves hello at the door, offering a fruitcake
Inzoi and The Sims start their relationship as life sim siblings with a friendly fruitcake delivery
Patapon 1+2 Replay BON BON BONNN
It took nearly 20 years but one of the best PSP games is finally coming to PC
Steel Hunters hands-on
Mecha Break competitor Steel Hunters releases in early access on Steam this week, offering a slower, more tactical free-to-play mech game
A chemist in a hazmat suit near a workbench
Schedule 1 roadmap includes adding a 'classic fishing minigame,' plus parkour and heroin
Young Inzoi woman sitting on a heavenly throne, staring down upon the mortal world she&#039;s left behind
Inzoi hotfix stops your zois from dying too young, as long as nothing awful happens to them