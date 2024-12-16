Mushroom Pizza is one of the many recipes you can create in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it's one you'll need to learn if your villagers have a craving in Remy's restaurant or a certain meal on their mind. You'll need four ingredients if you want to put your culinary skills to the test with this recipe, and luckily they are pretty easy to come across. So, get your foraging gear on and get ready for some farming since Mushroom Pizza requires more of a green thumb than your standard four-star recipe.

The only thing you'll have to spend money on to make Mushroom Pizza is cheese. Generally, any artisanal ingredients you need to buy from Remy's pantry in Disney Dreamlight Valley are on the more expensive end of the scale. But that's the only thing you'll need to fork out for. Here's everything you need to make a Mushroom Pizza of your own:

How to make Mushroom Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Mushroom Pizza is a four-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it only requires 4 ingredients. Here's what you'll need:

1 x Wheat

1 x Tomato

1 x Mushroom

1 x Cheese

You can sell Mushroom Pizza for 351 Star Coins, or consume it for a boost of +831 energy. Given most of its ingredients are cheap and easy to come by, minus the cheese, it can be a good way to make some money quickly or use up some of the crops you've got lying around taking up precious storage space.

Where to find ingredients for Mushroom Pizza

Wheat and tomatoes are the ingredients that will actually require a little work for this recipe, but even those are straightforward to grow. Wheat seeds take one minute to grow and can be purchased from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for 1 Star Coin, and tomato seeds can be bought from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach for 8 Star Coins. If you don't want to wait 25 minutes for your tomatoes to grow, you can also buy the crop from the stall in Dazzle Beach for 33 Star Coins.

Mushrooms grow in the Glade of Trust, where ten mushrooms spawn at a time so you'll never be in short supply. The only place you can buy cheese is from Remy's pantry in his restaurant. It'll cost you 180 Star Coins, which is pretty pricey in comparison to the other ingredients needed for the recipe but it'll be worth it if Mushroom Pizza is one of your villager's favourite gifts for the day.