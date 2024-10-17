Learning how to make birthday cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a valuable skill for anyone desperate to make some extra cash. It's a pretty high-value recipe, and most of its ingredients can be farmed or foraged pretty soon into the game. If you've already unlocked Remy's restaurant and have access to his pantry, you can bake your own cake in no time. It's also a great recipe to have on hand in case one of your villagers has a birthday cake as one of their favorite gifts.

If you've already followed recipes for things like Aurora's Cake and Stitch's Coconut Cake, then you'll already have a vague idea of how to make a birthday cake. But, to save you the trial and error of tossing extra ingredients into the pot, we've found the recipe for birthday cake for you.

How to make Birthday Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Since birthday cake is a 5-star dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll need 5 ingredients to make it. The recipe for birthday cake is:

1 x wheat

1 x butter

1 x egg

1 x cocoa bean

1 x sugarcane

Birthday cake sells for 749 star coins, or can be eaten for 2310 energy. It's a pretty decent dessert to make and sell if you need an extra cash boost, but butter and eggs will need to be bought each time which gets quite expensive. Luckily, the rest of the ingredients needed for this dish are easy to find on your adventures.

Where to find ingredients for Birthday Cake

Butter and eggs can be bought from Chez Remy, but everything else you'll need to forage or farm yourself. Luckily, they aren't too hard to find given you've unlocked most of the map already. Wheat is the easiest to tick off the list, since wheat seeds can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for 1 star coin. These seeds also grow in one minute.

Sugarcane seeds can be bought from Goofy's Stall on Dazzle Beach for 5 star coins, but it takes one crop 7 minutes to grow. If you wanted it slightly faster, Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach occasionally sells sugarcane for 29 star coins a piece. This method is definitely more expensive, but will save you some time in case you need a birthday cake quickly for a quest or just don't want to wait around.

Cocoa beans can be found in both the Glade of Trust and the Sunlit Plateau, so you have plenty of options. They grow on trees and will respawn every 30 minutes, so even if you've recently picked all your available cocoa beans you'll not have too long to wait before you can forage them again. If you've upgraded Goofy's Stall in either the Glade of Trust or Sunlit Plateau, there's a chance one of his slots will be selling cocoa beans, but you're better off picking them yourself and saving your star coins.