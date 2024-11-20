Disney Dreamlight Valley's second DLC, The Storybook Vale has welcomed a whole new world to the game. But, you don't have access to the whole thing right away. Much like the base game, certain areas in the Vale are locked behind walls of ink which you'll need to work on removing. To progress through the Vale you'll need the new currency introduced with the DLC: Story Magic.

Story Magic works similarly to how Dreamlight does in the base game. As you make your way around the Vale, you need to collect a certain amount depending on what you're trying to unlock. You'll need 500 Story Magic to remove the first wall of ink, for instance. Basically, if you know the grind of farming Dreamlight, getting ahold of Story Magic throughout The Storybook Vale will not be a new experience for you.

How to get Story Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Story Magic is rewarded for completing Storybook Duties, which are available under the Dreamlight menu. Usually, this is where you'll find your Dreamlight Duties. But, when in the Vale, your Dreamlight Duties will automatically change into Storybook Duties, so you won't have to worry about toggling between different menus to get the correct rewards. For the most part these duties are the same as Dreamlight Duties, like catching a number of fish or feeding the local wildlife, but have a twist to make them exclusive to the Vale. Gone are the days of chasing down raccoons, it's time to feed owls and baby dragons.

The quickest way to get the most Story Magic is completing duties like catching fish, mining rock spots, and feeding the wildlife. These duties usually offer around 100-200 Story Magic a pop, so it's best to hit them as soon as you can. Of course, the more duties you do the more likely you are to get big hitters like these rolling back around, so it's best to keep an eye on what chores you have available each time you complete one.

In addition to this, a Storybook Vale tab has been added to the left panel of the Dreamlight tab. These duties take a little more effort than your quickfire Storybook duties, but you'll no doubt breeze through a few of the first pillars like catching snippets and removing inkies as you start the game. The further you go, the higher the requirements for completing these challenges will be. But, most of the time I forget about checking them until I've accidentally completed one and can reap the rewards anyway.