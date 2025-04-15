Disney Dreamlight Valley Wonderland Whimsy update: Everything you need to know

The anticipated Alice in Wonderland update, Wonderland Whimsy, has finally been announced for Disney Dreamlight Valley and is rolling out before the end of April. As is the way with these significant Dreamlight Valley updates, this will bring new characters and a realm to unlock alongside numerous other features to look forward to.

Although we don't know the full details about our new friends and their realm, such as how much Dreamlight we have to save up to unlock it or what friendship quests we'll have to complete, there's still a lot of information for us to dissect. Here's what you need to know about the newest drop.

The Wonderland Whimsy update will roll out on April 23. Usually, updates like this don't release at midnight, but instead usually around 9:00 AM EST (2:00 BST). This applies to all platforms, so you don't have to worry about waiting for your chance to visit Wonderland.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The major addition the Wonderland Whimsy update is making to Disney Dreamlight Valley is adding the Alice in Wonderland realm to the Dream Castle. This will unlock the ability to invite Alice and the Cheshire Cat to live in your valley, but not before completing some friendship quests first. We don't know the details of these, but the trailer for the update did state that the Cheshire Cat's quests would fall over the "next few weeks."

Outside of these characters, we know that the update will add a new Star Path filled with Alice in Wonderland and Disney Fairies themed items, called Garden of Whimsy. These items include things like giant flowers and mushrooms to decorate the valley with, so you'll be able to bring that sense of wonderland to your own valley. As always, a new animal companion matching the theme of the update will be available too, and this time around it's an Absolom butterfly.

One of the most interesting additions to the game as part of the Wonderland Whimsy update though is the introduction of the Uncrafting Machine. Going off the update video, it looks like this item will be something either rewarded to you by the Cheshire Cat, or something you'll have to craft for him as part of a quest.

This machine takes items you've already crafted, like furniture and decor, and turns them back into their original crafting materials. So, if you've got any items around your valley you no longer need, then this is your best chance to turn them back into something useful.

Outside of Wonderland, the update will also feature a handful of quality-of-life updates. These include an improved placement grid for tables and flat surfaces, giving you more space to decorate. In addition, you'll also be able to use Dreamlight to buy more slots for small and medium chests, which is a needed improvement. Storage is always hard to come by in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you can't litter your valley with various chests and coolers. Having more opportunities to use the chests that you've already made is exciting enough without all the other features of this anticipated update.