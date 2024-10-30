Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale editions, explained

Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced its newest DLC, The Storybook Vale , launching on November 20. The Gold Edition, which included the base game and the A Rift in Time expansion pass, as well as some exclusive in-game items will be replaced with a bundle that includes the upcoming expansion instead. You'll still be able to buy A Rift in Time individually, but it's time to welcome a new bundle to coincide with the new expansion.

If you want to get a little more bang for your buck, and a new set of exclusive goodies, then you'll want to check out the Magical or Enchanted editions. Which edition you buy will depend on whether or not you already own the base game or A Rift in Time, but to make it a bit easier to understand we've pulled together all the information you need to understand what you're getting before you buy anyway.

Enchanted Edition

(Image credit: Gameloft)

If you've already got the base game, then this bundle isn't for you. The Enchanted Edition is ideal for anyone who hasn't played Dreamlight Valley yet. This bundle offers the base game, A Rift in Time and The Storybook Vale under one price tag. Even though both A Rift in Time and The Storybook Vale are divided into parts, this purchase covers the entire expansion so don't worry about having to fork out more cash later down the line.

As part of the Enchanted Edition, you'll also get 18,000 Moonstones, as well as the Storybook Vale exclusive in-game items which can be found below:

Autumn Manor House Style

Baby Pegasus animal companion and companion house

Storybook Vale dress and ensemble

Unfortunately, this bundle doesn't include any of the exclusive rewards for A Rift in Time. Much like the gold edition that's going away, these items will also become unavailable after November 20 to make way for the new rewards available with The Storybook Vale. So if you'd rather a flowery capybara than a baby pegasus, you'll want to look for the Gold Edition.

Magical Edition

(Image credit: Gameloft)

If you've already poured a decent few hours into Disney Dreamlight Valley, then the Magical Edition is your best bet at getting the most out of The Storybook Vale. The Magical Edition is the replacement for the Gold Edition, which just gives you the expansion pass and doesn't include the base game, as well as 10,000 Moonstones and The Storybook Vale exclusive rewards:

Autumn Manor House Style

Baby Pegasus animal companion and companion house

Storybook Vale dress and ensemble

Bundles aside, The Storybook Vale will be available for purchase on its own too. Getting the expansion individually bundles in 5,000 Moonstones so you can get ahead of the Star Path, which is great for anyone looking to make the most of the new ethereal winter path coming in the Sew Delightful update .

But if you're just getting started in Disney Dreamlight Valley and only want to play The Storybook Vale rather than A Rift in time as well, you can also get ahold of The Storybook Vale Bundle which offers the base game and expansion pass, alongside 13,000 Moonstones.