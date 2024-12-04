How to get Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Plastic scrap may not seem like much initially, but it's an essential crafting material in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You'll need plastic scrap if you want to complete certain quests, such as "Give me a Sign" for Goofy, or if you want to craft trolley tracks and shelves. But compared to hardwood, stone, and even iron, it's a pretty elusive material. That's because it can only be found in two ways, one of which you unlock during a quest, which makes it slightly more challenging to track down.

The first thing you'll need is access to Eternity Isle, and the Ancient Lands. Otherwise, you'll be running around the Valley looking for a material that doesn't exist. You shouldn't need any plastic scrap until you already have access to Eternity Isle, so don't worry. But if you do, head straight to the Ancient Lands biome so we can guide you to where you'll find some.

Where to find Plastic Scrap

Fishing in the Ancient Lands biome is the best place to start looking for plastic scrap. Similar to finding seaweed in the Valley, you'll want to target areas of the water that don't have bubbles or ripples since plastic scrap doesn't spawn in the same way fish do. The only downside to fishing where there are no bubbles is there's no guarantee you'll get plastic scrap. Fishing in these open spaces could result in seaweed, carp, or scrap, so you could be waiting a while before you reap the reward you want.

However, if you want a guaranteed way to get plastic scrap, you'll need to unlock Merlin's Village Project: Timeless Trash quest. Within this mission, you'll be required to make a potion for your shove which allows you to dig up piles of rubble around the biome. As you dig these piles of rubble up, you'll get a mixture of soil and plastic scrap as a reward.

The potion can be crafted with 500 mist and 10 pearls, but this will be added to your quest list when you unlock it so you won't have to memorise it until then. Much like the method of fishing up plastic scrap, this can only be done in the Ancient Lands biome, so don't spend time trekking around the valley or the vale looking for rubble.