How to make Banana Split in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Making a banana split in Disney Dreamlight Valley is worth learning in case one of your villagers has a real craving. It's a 5-star meal, so it's a pretty valuable recipe to have on hand should you find yourself in a pinch and desperately need some Star Coins. But, even though it sounds like a simple recipe to recreate, there are a few curveballs that are bound to throw you off and result in a fruit salad instead.

Before you start, you'll need to make sure you've unlocked and upgraded Remy's restaurant and that you have a very strong friendship with him. Having the full extent of his pantry unlocked will give you everything you need for a banana split, but it's also worth having for any other recipes you want to try while you're in the kitchen.

How to make a Banana Split in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Banana Split is a 5-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means it requires five ingredients. This is what you need to make one:

1 x Slush Ice

1 x Banana

1 x Milk

1 x Sugarcane

1 x Any sweet (Cocoa Bean, Vanilla, Sugarcane)

One banana split sells for 714 Star Coins, or restores 2074+ energy when eaten. It sounds like a great meal to make and sell, but some of the ingredients you'll need to collect will set you back a few hundred Star Coins which makes profit margins pretty slim (329 if you grow your own sugarcane, or305 if you buy it). Both milk and slush ice have to be bought from Remy's Kitchen, and we all know those ingredients aren't exactly cheap.

Where to find ingredients for Banana Split

Bananas are the easiest ingredient to find since you can forage these from Dazzle Beach without spending any Star Coins or growing your own. Sugarcane can also be purchased from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach for 29 Star Coins, or you can buy the seeds to plant and grow your own for 5 Star Coins.

Milk and Slush Ice take less effort to find, since they can be purchased from Remy's Pantry in his restaurant. The only catch is you need to complete Remy's final friendship quest The Unknown Flavour before Slush Ice becomes available to buy. A carton of Milk will cost you 230 Star Coins, and a cone of Slush Ice will cost you 150 Star Coins. So despite their convenience, they'll definitely cost you.

As for any sweet, this can be sugar cane, vanilla, or cocoa beans. If you're already growing your own sugar cane, it'll be easier to chuck an extra in to complete the recipe. However, if you're looking to get things done faster both cocoa beans and vanilla can be foraged. Cocoa beans can be found in the Sunlit Plateau or in the Glade of Trust, and vanilla can be found in the Sunlit Plateau.