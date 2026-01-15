Fatal Fury fans accuse new City of the Wolves trailer of being filled with AI slop: 'All that Saudi money and can't pay someone a couple bucks to make real s**t'
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves season 2 looks strong, but it's been overshadows by anger over the announcement trailer.
SNK dropped a trailer for season 2 of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, set to kick off on January 22, and an awful lot of fans aren't happy about it. The problem isn't the second season of character DLC, but the trailer promoting it, which many of them think is laden with AI generated content.
Comments on YouTube accusing the trailer of being made with generative AI began flowing almost immediately after it was posted. Some called out specific characters who look AI generated; quite a few others made the point that SNK is backed by serious money now and shouldn't be looking to cut corners with gen AI.
SNK was effectively acquired in 2022 by Saudi Arabia's Electronic Gaming Development Company, a division of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation. Bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia (and credibly accused murderer), is the prime mover behind the $55 billion buyout of Electronic Arts. So, yeah, a shortage of funds should not be an issue.
"All that Saudi money and can't pay someone a couple bucks to make real shit," YouTube commenter willthelemon5681 wrote.
Similar comments followed on Reddit and the Fatal Fury Discord, where fans expressed disappointment not just with the presence of AI, but also in the way it's overshadowed what looks like a very solid season that will see six new characters added over six months: Kim Jae Hoon, Nightmare Geese, Blue Mary, Wolfgang Krauser, and a pair of mystery fighters. As derpygoku said in the YouTube comments, "The lineup for this season is excellent but the usage of AI in this trailer is definitely not."
One now-former SNK and Fatal Fury Discord moderator stepped down because of the trailer, writing, "I'm thankful for what you guys did for us and all but this is too much for me to deal with, this is against what I stand for."
i was a SNK moderator for 6 years and official Cotw Discord for a year, this trailer made me step down after all those years, i don't / i can't promote a product that i don't support,thanks for all of those years friends, it was fun 🫡 bsky.app/profile/wari...— @spicysauce.bsky.social (@spicysauce.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-01-15T22:50:46.278Z
All of this is nominally speculative: SNK hasn't come out and copped to using gen AI, nor have any little tiny 'made with gen AI' labels been spotted anywhere. I'm not great at picking out generative AI content from trailers—they say the eyes are the first to go—but I'm inclined to believe: When this many people, this quickly and confidently, are calling out the presence of AI-lookin' content, well, you have to think it's pretty likely that something is up, right?
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
This isn't the first time Fatal Fury: City of Wolves has irritated its fan base with a seemingly bad call: When SNK announced that soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was being added to the game as a playable character, the response was decidedly mixed. Ronaldo is currently playing for Al-Nassr FC in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on a contract worth €200 million ($232 million) per year.
I've reached out to SNK to ask whether this new Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves trailer does in fact contain AI generated content, and will update if I receive a reply.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.