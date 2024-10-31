All the Dragon Age: The Veilguard companion gifts and where to find them
Here's which gifts you can give to each of your companions and where to track them down.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard has brought back the age old tradition of gifting things to your companions to make them like you more. Unlike in Dragon Age: Origins, this isn't a guessing game where you need to find out by trial and error who likes silver necklaces and who get revved up by ancient scrolls. Things are a lot more obvious and you basically can't screw this up, so long as you can locate them all.
In Veilguard you cannot give gifts to the wrong person by accident. Each gift is clearly labelled with who it's for and when you acquire it you'll get a small side quest telling you to go give it to the relevant companion. You also can't accidentally sell a gift instead of giving it to a party member, so you're protected from that mistake as well. Really the only task here is figuring out where to get each gift.
Veilguard gift locations
In Veilguard there appears to be just one gift per companion that you can give. Each one is sold by a merchant for the faction that companion belongs to. You can find gifts in the "Valuables and Collectibles" tab with the relevant companion's portrait next to it. I wasn't able to find any additional gifts by upgrading to the max level of the faction merchant or completing my companions' quests, so I'm pretty sure it's just one gift per person.
|Companion
|Gift
|Location
|Bellara
|Elven frog figurine
|Sold by Veil Jumper merchant in their camp in Arlathan Forest
|Davrin
|Display on ancient griffons
|Sold by Warden merchant by the Hossberg Wetlands base
|Emmrich
|Haunted statuette
|Sold by Vorgoth the Mourn Watch merchant in the necropolis entrance
|Harding
|Hinterlands oak
|Sold on the Black Emporium accessible in act 2 in Dock Town
|Lucanis
|Antivan Tea Set
|Sold by Crows merchant in The Cantori Diamond in Treviso
|Neve
|Collected evidence
|Sold by merchant just outside the Shadow Dragon Sanctum in Dock Town
|Taash
|Priceless ancient trinkets
|Sold by the Lord of Fortune merchant at the Hall of Valor
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.