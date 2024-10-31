How to romance Davrin in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
A guide on hunting the heart of a Grey Warden.
If there's one thing a Dragon Age game (almost) never goes without, it's a romance with a Grey Warden. Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't let you down on that front. I'll walk you through how to romance Davrin, as equally honorable a guy as all our former Warden romances, but with more confidence in chasing your relationship than the blight battling boys have ever shown in the past.
Davrin is an elf who was originally raised in a Dalish clan but left in his youth to pursue a life of greater adventure instead of being constantly surrounded by history. He became a tracker and hunter and later a Grey Warden, finding the purpose and sense of adventure he craved in fighting the blight. When you first meet him, Davrin is a bodyguard to a griffon cub, one of a very small number that the Wardens have rediscovered and are hoping to repopulate within the order.
His personal journey revolves around coming to terms with being dad to a griffon, trying to rescue Assan's siblings from a mysterious monster, and maintaining his purpose as a Warden in the middle of this god-battling plot.
Davrin's romance is a fun one. He's nothing like the blushing and bashful Warden romances of Origins and Inquisition. Davrin is open about his intentions, confident in all your interactions, and not above some flirtatious innuendo. He knows what he wants and isn't afraid to ask Rook what they want either.
How to romance Davrin
Here's the shorthand on how to romance Davrin:
- Support the Grey Wardens when possible
- Back him up when he's being firm with Assan
- Davrin doesn't seem to prefer any particular tone of dialogue and it's often just down to context—go for things that seem direct and confident
- From the Veilguard companion gifts, pick up Davrin's from Warden merchant for an approval bump
Aside from that, you'll have two key conversations with Davrin that determine whether you're open to and then committing to a relationship with him.
Davrin romance scenes
Outing: How to Train A Griffon
In act one, Davrin will take you on a jaunt through Arlathan Forest with him to forage for Assan's new favorite snack: gingerwort truffles. Davrin will tell you a little about his life as you explore: how he was too restless to stay with his Dalish clan forever and wound up first as a hunter and then a Grey Warden.
To get Davrin's approval:
- Say "Behave, Assan" when you finally find those truffles for him
You'll get an option to flirt with Davrin here too, saying that his confidence is sexy while talking about the dangers of being a Grey Warden. After this conversation, your relationship with Davrin should say "Thrill of the chase" with a heart beside it.
Express interest in a romance with Davrin
In act two, after completing the quest at The Cauldron, you'll find Davrin in his room working on chopping wood for a new project.
Here's what to say to express romantic interest in Davrin:
- "You're impressively skilled" after he tells you about the trophy cabinet
- "I like the thrill of a chase" after he asks if you think there's anything between you
You'll almost manage to catch a kiss here but whoops, his feathered son interrupts you at the last moment. If you check in on your bond level with Davrin, it should now be labeled "Hot and bothered," which feels pretty accurate after that close encounter.
Outing: A Friend in Need (commit to a romance)
In act three, Davrin will take you on another excursion with Assan into Arlathan forest, this time to meet his old mentor Eldrin. You can also ask Eldrin to spill the details on what Davrin was like when he was younger and learn some cute details about his time in the forest.
To get Davrin's approval:
- Say "Davrin thinks so" when Eldrin asks if you can be trusted with the halla
- Say "Better than ate a halla" after returning to tell Eldrin about what you saw
You'll help Davrin forage for ingredients meant to attract a halla, the deer-like creatures that live in Arlathan Forest, and watch as Assan shows his gentle side by bringing it some food. After that proud moment as surrogate co-parents, you can finally express your intentions to Davrin.
To commit to a romance with Davrin:
- Say "I want to be with you" when he thanks you for coming along
This time, thankfully, Assan actually gives you two the space to steal a kiss before interrupting.
Conversation: The Palate of a Griffon
In act three Davrin asks you to come along on another outing to the forest, this time a picnic at the encouragement of the other Wardens. He's brewed Assan's favorite truffles into a tea which is probably totally safe.
You have two opportunities to flirt with him here:
- Say "I'm glad you're relaxing" after he explains the motivation for the outing
- Say "You're here. I'll be okay," when he asks if that tea is treating you alright
By now you'll have likely reached rank nine of your bond with Davrin, labeled "Griffon Daddy."
Quest: The Profane and the Lost
In act three, Davrin will finally be able to track down the Gloomhowler who stole all of Assan's sibling griffons. After the end of that quest, you'll return with all of them to the forest to catch up with uncle Eldrin and Evka the Warden.
You'll have a quick option to flirt with Davrin here:
- Say "We make a good team" after arriving back in the forest
You'll also help Davrin decide what the fate of all the young griffons should be and get a touching moment to reunite with your unlikely feathered stepchild. Davrin will be waiting to chat with you when you get back to The Lighthouse about the future you chose for the griffons. In my choice to have them stick with The Wardens, he approved of any of my three comments on the subject.
Conversation: Home Roost
After fully completing his questline, Davrin will invite you to check in on the griffons, whether they're training as Wardens in the High Anderfells or as forest protectors in Arlathan.
To get Davrin's approval:
- Say "Bribe them" to Antoine as training advice
The final night
As you approach the end of the game, you'll have one final night at the lighthouse after killing Ghilan'nain and before confronting Elgar'nan. Davrin will come to check in on you and help you unwind after your unintended journey through The Fade. After blowing off some steam in the horizontal fashion, Davrin will ask what you think is next for the both of you together. You can envision domestic bliss, a small time life of adventure, or say come what may.
This is effectively the end of your romance with Davrin, but he will have a chance to give you a final pep talk as a partner in between the phases of the final encounter with Ghilan'nain.
