Dragon Age voice actor says his favourite way to play Inquisition is as a woman who romances himself, which is apparently 'the best'

News
By
published

You'll go blind doing that.

Dragon Age Dreadwolf antogonist, Solas the elf, with a huge wolf walking next to him through smoke
(Image credit: BioWare/EA)

The voice actor for Solas in the Dragon Age series, Gareth David-Lloyd, recently spoke about his experience working on the series and playing the games: Including his favourite romance option.

It's himself. I mean, you have to respect the honesty.

Talking at York Comic Con, and filmed by streamer LadyCrazyDragon (thanks, The Gamer), it sounds like David-Lloyd did at least try a few other options first. "First time I romanced Josephine [Montilyet]," begins David-Lloyd. "Lovely performance, rubbish romance. And then the second time was Cassandra [Pentaghast]. Yes, that was a good one.

"And the last... the last time I played a female character and romanced myself, which is the best—the best."

David-Lloyd is obviously having a bit of fun with it, but the character's fans think he's just talking sense. "Solas would romance himself," points out Andi in the TikTok comments, while Binabees admires "the conviction" behind how he declares himself "the best" (and clearly agrees). Others are just amused he calls the character "myself" rather than Solas, which is pretty funny.

Anyway: Not bad for a character that could fairly be described as an egg.

At the same event, David-Lloyd talked about being cast in the game, and the weird experience of voice acting a character that the makers won't tell you much about.

@ladycrazydragon

♬ original sound - LadyCrazyDragon (Sarah) 🔗 bio

"All I knew about the character, because [BioWare is] so cagey about spoilers and giving things away, was that he was an elf and that he was magic," said David-Lloyd.

"Then you go in, and they haven't given you any scripts, and there's a TV screen on the wall and the lines come out with a brief description on how to say the line with a tiny bit of context but not much. It was quite nerve-wracking."

Solas

(Image credit: EA)

When Inquisition came out, David-Lloyd decided to play it and got hooked, "really, really addicted", playing through multiple times and clocking up 500 hours. When it came time to perform in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, David-Lloyd said the magic elf had become more like an "old friend."

There is definitely an onanistic streak in voice acting, and David-Lloyd is not alone in romancing his virtual self. The Baldur's Gate 3 lot were positively feral about it: Shadowheart actor Jennifer English played with herself, and Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde couldn't stop doing it. And yes, Astarion actor Neil Newbon was at it, too. I mean, of course Astarion is gonna choose Astarion: As Newborn said, "Why would you not?"

TOPICS
Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 - Lae&#039;Zel looks disaproving
Lae'zel's voice actor Devora Wilde also auditioned for Shadowheart, Karlach, 'And probably Astarion?'
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Neve kiss
All the Dragon Age: The Veilguard romance options and what you should know about them
Two characters from Avowed looking to the left and standign in a jungle with a shaft of light piercing through it
Those mad lads at Obsidian were bluffing us: Avowed does have a tiny bit of companion romance, as a treat
Dragon Age Manfred skeleton with crystal eyes looking shocked
BioWare considered bringing the hero of Dragon Age: Origins back for Veilguard, but with a horrifying catch: 'Do not let her see me like this'
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 player character made to resemble Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher.
Wait a minute, Geralt of Rivia actor Doug Cockle was in Baldur's Gate 3 this whole time
A BG3 Tav kissing Karlach in one of the updated Patch 6 kiss animations.
All Baldur's Gate 3 romance options: who you can pursue
Latest in Dragon Age
Dragon Age Dreadwolf antogonist, Solas the elf, with a huge wolf walking next to him through smoke
Dragon Age voice actor says his favourite way to play Inquisition is as a woman who romances himself, which is apparently 'the best'
BioWare has reportedly lost at least half its staff, with fewer than 100 people left and the studio a ghost of its former self
Dragon Age character Varric looking confidently forward
'Dragon Age isn't dead because it's yours now,' former BioWare writer reassures fans: 'EA/BioWare owns the IP but you can't own an idea'
Morrigan, the Witch of the Wilds in the Dragon Age serries, shown wielding magic in front of a Darkspawn.
Is this the end of Dragon Age? Veilguard was good, but BioWare needed an all-timer, and I'm nervous about what's next
Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Lace Harding looks inquisitive in a dark inn
Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director departs BioWare after 18 years at EA after an offer to build a new RPG she 'couldn't turn down'
Cullen from Dragon Age: Inquisition stares at the player amidst a snow-cloaked backdrop.
Dragon Age voice actor arrested on multiple charges over allegations, including revenge porn and harassment
Latest in News
Dragon Age Dreadwolf antogonist, Solas the elf, with a huge wolf walking next to him through smoke
Dragon Age voice actor says his favourite way to play Inquisition is as a woman who romances himself, which is apparently 'the best'
A man holding a smartphone with a Youtube logo and small YouTube logos displayed on a screen are seen in L&#039;Aquila, Italy, on October 9th, 2024. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Seeing how much I hate its ads, YouTube tries to sell me yet another subscription tier with Premium Lite rolling out in the US
A screaming mechanised bandit roars a mighty bellow in Borderlands 4.
Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford rants at internet randoms (again), insists we should 'root for' the Borderlands 4 team or 'we'll all pay the price', then whips around and says 'I love criticism'
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series graphics cards on a grey background
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series launch day live: The promise of a ton of reference priced stock is a tantalising one but likely won't last long
An FBI wanted poster for alleged hacker Zhou Shuai.
US Justice Dept announces $10 million bounty on at-large 'hacker-for-hire' cabal it says targeted China critics, religious missionaries, and the Treasury
A picture of Bowser behind jail bars.
Nintendo wins major French piracy case with EU-wide consequences: 'Significant not only for Nintendo, but for the entire games industry'
More about dragon age

BioWare has reportedly lost at least half its staff, with fewer than 100 people left and the studio a ghost of its former self
Dragon Age character Varric looking confidently forward

'Dragon Age isn't dead because it's yours now,' former BioWare writer reassures fans: 'EA/BioWare owns the IP but you can't own an idea'
A man holding a smartphone with a Youtube logo and small YouTube logos displayed on a screen are seen in L&#039;Aquila, Italy, on October 9th, 2024. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Seeing how much I hate its ads, YouTube tries to sell me yet another subscription tier with Premium Lite rolling out in the US
See more latest
Most Popular
A man holding a smartphone with a Youtube logo and small YouTube logos displayed on a screen are seen in L&#039;Aquila, Italy, on October 9th, 2024. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Seeing how much I hate its ads, YouTube tries to sell me yet another subscription tier with Premium Lite rolling out in the US
A screaming mechanised bandit roars a mighty bellow in Borderlands 4.
Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford rants at internet randoms (again), insists we should 'root for' the Borderlands 4 team or 'we'll all pay the price', then whips around and says 'I love criticism'
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series graphics cards on a grey background
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series launch day live: The promise of a ton of reference priced stock is a tantalising one but likely won't last long
An FBI wanted poster for alleged hacker Zhou Shuai.
US Justice Dept announces $10 million bounty on at-large 'hacker-for-hire' cabal it says targeted China critics, religious missionaries, and the Treasury
A picture of Bowser behind jail bars.
Nintendo wins major French piracy case with EU-wide consequences: 'Significant not only for Nintendo, but for the entire games industry'
Protein molecules, illustration
AI helps turn highschool project into world saving tech which promises to devour 150 tons of fast-fashion plastic each year
Trump chip tariff
Japanese companies begin stockpiling in response to new Trump tariffs: Cue a ton of PS5 stock and stale cans of coffee
An image of a WD_Black SN850X SSD against a teal background with a white border
The best 1 TB gaming SSD you can buy is now just $79, the cheapest it's been for a good while
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., wears Orion augmented reality (AR) glasses during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted its first pair of augmented reality glasses, devices that show a combined view of the digital and physical worlds, a key step in Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg&#039;s goal of one day offering a hands-free alternative to the smartphone.
Meta's Orion AR glasses still have no 'killer use case' but want devices to hang out on your face, on your wrist, and now in your pocket too
Monster Hunter Wilds screen
Monster Hunter Wilds: Turns out updating drivers fixes brand new game. Again