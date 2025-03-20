All Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops and how to get them
Earn free items just by watching your favourite streamer.
The Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops event gives you the opportunity to earn exclusive in-game gear for free. All you need to do is watch a participating streamer for a few hours while they check out the game. It's a win-win: Ubisoft gets huge numbers over on Twitch, and we get new toys to take down more castles with. Equally, you don't even have to watch the stream if you don't want to–tab out and let it play in the background while you're doing something else.
These Twitch Drops are only here for a limited time, so you'll want to get in quick–you can't bend time to condense hours of livestreaming-watching into the last minute. Below I'll explain how to get the Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops, when you need to watch, and how to claim your goodies in-game once you're done.
All Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops
The Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops are live from now until Wednesday, April 2 at 11:58pm in your time zone, with different rewards up for grabs between the two-week event. Oddly it ends two minutes before midnight so don't get caught out expecting it to end right as the day changes.
You can earn the following rewards by watching up to four hours of Drops-enabled steamers:
Reward
Watch Time Requirement
Duration
Spirit Headband
One hour
March 18-25
Spirit Kosode
Two hours
March 18-25
Oath Tanto
Four hours
March 18-25
Spirit Guardian Statue
One hour
March 26-April 2
The second week of the AC Shadows Twitch Drops event is a pretty major step down from the first set of rewards, especially if you're not interested in decorating your hideout. Not only that, but it seems Yasuke's not invited to the party, as you'd have thought the samurai would have a matching set with his shinobi counterpart.
How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops
To claim the active Twitch Drop rewards for Assassin's Creed Shadows, all you need to do is link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts before watching any participating streamers. Chances are, any of the top streams when an event is active will have them enabled, though you'll see a 'Drops Enabled' tag and a notification at the top of the chat if you're unsure.
Here's what you'll need to do:
- Link your Ubisoft account with your Twitch account, which can be done here
- Watch any Twitch streamer that has Drops enabled on their stream
- Once you've watched enough hours to earn the rewards, claim them from your Drops inventory and they'll automatically be added to your inventory in-game
Remember, you won't be able to claim these freebies if you haven't linked your accounts. If you're running into issues, this is probably the culprit–we've all been there. And if it's not, then it'll likely be because you haven't claimed your rewards on Twitch.
Best AC Shadows weapons: Superior firepower
Best AC Shadows armour: The best threads
Best AC Shadows skills: Level up
AC Shadows knowledge rank: Get knowledge
AC Shadows scouts: Get more trusty recons
AC Shadows rations: Get more healing items
AC Shadows hideout: Best buildings to get first
AC Shadows Shadow Projects: Free loot
AC Shadows origami butterfly locations: Collect 'em all
AC Shadows change seasons: Weather warning
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows sneakily tones down the mess players can make across Japan’s religious sites in its day one patch
Grab this ridiculously overpowered Yasuke armor as soon as possible in Assassin's Creed Shadows