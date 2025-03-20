All Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops and how to get them

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops event gives you the opportunity to earn exclusive in-game gear for free. All you need to do is watch a participating streamer for a few hours while they check out the game. It's a win-win: Ubisoft gets huge numbers over on Twitch, and we get new toys to take down more castles with. Equally, you don't even have to watch the stream if you don't want to–tab out and let it play in the background while you're doing something else.

These Twitch Drops are only here for a limited time, so you'll want to get in quick–you can't bend time to condense hours of livestreaming-watching into the last minute. Below I'll explain how to get the Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops, when you need to watch, and how to claim your goodies in-game once you're done.

All Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops are live from now until Wednesday, April 2 at 11:58pm in your time zone, with different rewards up for grabs between the two-week event. Oddly it ends two minutes before midnight so don't get caught out expecting it to end right as the day changes.

You can earn the following rewards by watching up to four hours of Drops-enabled steamers:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Reward Watch Time Requirement Duration Spirit Headband One hour March 18-25 Spirit Kosode Two hours March 18-25 Oath Tanto Four hours March 18-25 Spirit Guardian Statue One hour March 26-April 2

The second week of the AC Shadows Twitch Drops event is a pretty major step down from the first set of rewards, especially if you're not interested in decorating your hideout. Not only that, but it seems Yasuke's not invited to the party, as you'd have thought the samurai would have a matching set with his shinobi counterpart.

How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops

To claim the active Twitch Drop rewards for Assassin's Creed Shadows, all you need to do is link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts before watching any participating streamers. Chances are, any of the top streams when an event is active will have them enabled, though you'll see a 'Drops Enabled' tag and a notification at the top of the chat if you're unsure.

Here's what you'll need to do:

Link your Ubisoft account with your Twitch account, which can be done here Watch any Twitch streamer that has Drops enabled on their stream Once you've watched enough hours to earn the rewards, claim them from your Drops inventory and they'll automatically be added to your inventory in-game

Remember, you won't be able to claim these freebies if you haven't linked your accounts. If you're running into issues, this is probably the culprit–we've all been there. And if it's not, then it'll likely be because you haven't claimed your rewards on Twitch.