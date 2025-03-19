Best skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Unlock all the skills then make the perfect concoction for a build.
Between two characters, both with six distinct skill trees each, you're spoilt for choice in Assassin's Creed Shadows. There's everything from brutal counters to a bamboo shoot which lets you stealth underwater. Picking the best skills is no easy task, especially since many of the high-level skills actually have unique unlock requirements attached. Plus, you can only have two weapon skills and two character skills equipped at once as well, forcing you to make tough decisions.
At the start of the game, all you'll need are mastery and knowledge points to unlock new skills. Later on though, as you get your eyes more powerful skills, you'll also need to meet various quest milestones.
Best Assassin's Creed Shadows skills
Naoe and Yasuke have very different approaches in Shadows. Naoe, the shinobi, is designed around stealth, with half the health of her samurai counterpart and less damage in combat. Yasuke is a walking tank, ignoring all notions of subtlety as he charges in and starts swinging. As such, both characters have wildly different builds and skills.
Keep in mind that each weapon type also has its own skill tree, so you won't be able to use some of the skills below unless you're using the correct weapon type. I'll include a variety of weapon skills so you've got some options depending on your favourite.
Best Naoe skills
Skill
Type
Effect
Explanation
Dodge Attack
Katana passive
Light attack after dodging to perform a quick counterattack that lunges at the enemy
Dodge Attack and its later upgrades significantly improve Naoe's damage by making enemies vulnerable, boosting counter damage, and generating adrenaline
Tidal Wave
Katana ability
A dash attack that deals moderate damage and makes the target vulnerable
Tidal Wave is Naoe's most basic ability. While it starts off relatively weak, later upgrades not only boost its damage but also let you chain it up to three times, which is great against groups and bosses alike
Guard Breaker
Katana ability
Unleash a flurry of strikes that deal low damage but break enemy armour.
This skill helps Naoe quickly remove enemy armour. Upgrades improve the damage and ease of use of this skill too
Melee Expert
Global passive in the katana tree
Increases damage with melee weapons
A simple boost to your attack damage. What's not to love?
Feral Outburst
Kusarigama ability
Launch Naoe at a target and unleash a flurry of strikes
This skill deals pretty good damage right away, but later upgrades make the enemy vulnerable and extend the flurry to deal even more damage to a single enemy
Critical Proficiency
Global passive in the kusarigama tree
Increases critical damage
Like Melee Expert, this is a great way to boost your overall damage output
Critical Thinker
Global passive in the tanto tree
Increases critical hit chance
Pairs well with Critical Proficiency to improve your critical hits
Larger Tool Bag
Tools passive
Increases carrying capacity of all tools
Tools like smoke bombs and kunai are great for stealth, and this lets you use them more often
Prodigy
Global passive in the shinobi tree
Increase damage with abilities
This makes all of your active abilities even stronger. Pairs well with the Efficient skill
Destabilising Vault
Shinobi passive
Increase critical hit chance by 25% for ten seconds after vaulting an enemy
Vault is already a great move, but this upgrade makes it incredible, massively boosting your critical hit chance. Pairs well with the Evasive skill
Reinforced Blade
Assassin passive
You can assassinate large enemies
You can finally assassinate larger targets, which are a big roadblock in early-game stealth
Assassination Damage
Assassin passive
Increase assassination damage
Just as it says on the tin, your stealth kills now deal more damage. This is all but required for stealth as you progress
Double Assassinate
Assassin passive
While using a tanto, Naoe can perform a double assassination
Although it requires a tanto, this skill is great for dealing with inconvenient guard placement
Vigor
Assassin passive
Grants an additional adrenaline chunk
This lets you use abilities more often in combat. I recommend getting all three tiers of this skill
Best Yasuke skills
Skill
Type
Effect
Explanation
Power Dash
Long katana ability
Dash to an enemy and attack them, leaving them vulnerable
This is a great opener for Yasuke, dealing moderate damage and making targets vulnerable so they take more damage from follow-up attacks. Can be upgraded to break armour more easily, and add another dash
Payback
Long katana ability
Hit an enemy three times to deal massive damage and restore health
This is my favourite skill for Yasuke as not only does it deal a heavy blow, but it also heals you so you don't have to spend your rations
Combat Expert
Global passive in the long katana tree
Increases damage with melee weapons
Let's Yasuke be even more of a frontline bruiser
Adrenaline Builder
Global passive in the long katana tree
Increases adrenaline gain
Quickly lets you recover Yasuke's many adrenaline chunks to use abilities more often. Works perfectly with the Power Dash and Payback opener
Crushing Shockwave
Kanabo ability
Smash an enemy into the ground and stagger nearby enemies
This badass move deals fantastic damage to the main target while also giving Yasuke some more crowd-control
Slugging Rampage
Kanabo ability
Spin to deal moderate damage to targets and send them flying
While the initial hit isn't anything to write home about, enemies that hit objects will take additional damage
Ability Master
Global passive in the kanabo tree
Increase damage with abilities
Makes all of Yasuke's already ruthless abilities even stronger
Reload Speed
Teppo passive
Increases teppo reload speed
If you're using a teppo, you need to improve the sluggish reload speed. I also recommend you pick up the Larger Pouch and Range Weapon Expertise passives while you're at it
Armour Buster
Teppo ability
Reload your teppo to fire a heavy shot that breaks armour
It's a little clunky but this ability deals incredible damage and quickly deals with armoured enemies
Brutal Assassination
Samurai passive
Allows Yasuke to perform a lethal assassination
While it's nowhere near as quiet as Naoe's assassination options, this is still a useful opener for Yasuke
Outnumbered (Battle Cry)
Samurai ability upgrade for Battle Cry
Increase damage for each enemy staggered by Battle Cry. Also increases your damage reduction by 5%
At base, Battle Cry is a rather bland ability. However, Outnumbered (and Healing Shout) is a powerful upgrade that makes it a must-have
Impenetrable Defense
Samurai ability
Automatically counters attacks for a short duration
This skill makes defence such a breeze, opening the enemy up to counterattacks. Plus, the Unbreachable Guard upgrade makes enemies vulnerable too
Stronger, Smarter…
Global passive in the samurai tree
Decreases ability cooldown
Lets you use your abilities more often to keep the ball rolling. It's even better considering Yasuke's army of adrenaline chunks
How to unlock all skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Below you'll find all the skill unlock requirements for Naoe and Yasuke. There are a few I'm still figuring out how to get, though these are likely found in the remaining investigation boards since most are tied to investigations like The Godai Shinobi, Nobutsuna's Students, and so on. I'll update these once I've tracked them down.
Locked Naoe skills:
Skill
Effect
Unlock requirement
Triple Threat (tools)
Throw three shurikens at the cost of one
Complete The Tournament sidequest in Izumi Settsu
Third Wave (katana)
Tidal Wave can now be chained three times in a row
Complete The Kabukimono sidequest in Izumi Settsu
Assassination Damage III (assassin)
Remove one additional health segment with assassinations
Complete The Godai Shinobi sidequest in Omi
Widespread (tools)
Smoke bomb radius increased to 10 metres
Complete The Pirate Alliance sidequest in Wakasa
Kunai Assassination Damage III (tools)
Remove one additional health segment with kunai
Complete the Kurai Eikyou sidequest after A Chance Encounter
Feral Frenzy (kusarigama)
Feral Outburst now unleashed two extra strikes
Complete the Winter Raiders sidequest in Kii after Yasuke's quest Fighting for the Cause
Enhanced Impact (kusarigama)
Cyclone Blast's last hit pushes enemies back significantly further
Story progression
Contemplation (tanto)
Increase Shadow Barrage's duration by ten seconds or up to three hits
Story progression
Critical Insight (shinobi)
The duration of Heightened Senses is reset on a successful assassination. Can only be reset once per activation
Story progression
Sweep the Leg (shinobi)
Lightning Kicks can now perform one additional leg sweep on a nearby target that is not already knocked down
Story progression
Vigor III (assassin)
Gain an extra adrenaline chunk
Complete the Shinbakufu (kill all targets)
Broken Spirit (tanto)
Hidden Hand cannot be blocked or parried
Complete Naoe's story
Locked Yasuke skills:
Skill
Effect
Unlock requirement
Chained Power Dash (long katana)
Power Dash can now be chained a second time
Complete The Kabukimono sidequest in Izumi Settsu
Ultimate Onslaught (naginata)
Onslaught can no longer be blocked or parried
Story progression
Disabling Strike (naginata)
Crescent Strike now knocks enemies down
Story progression
Constant Pressure (kanabo)
Forward Momentum no longer requires hit confirmation. Block and attack to chain your attack quicker
Complete The Tournament sidequest in Izumi Settsu
Quick Aim (teppo)
Teppo Tempo now reloads faster
Complete The Pirate Alliance sidequest in Wakasa
Explosive Warfare (teppo)
The explosion from Explosive Surprise now knocks down anyone caught in the blast
Story progression
Silent Arrows III (bow)
Remove two additional health segments with Silent Arrows
Complete the Kurai Eikyou sidequest after A Chance Encounter
Level-Headed (bow)
While Clear Mind is active, headshots increase the duration by four seconds
Story progression
Assassination Damage III (samurai)
Remove two additional health segments with assassinations
Complete The Godai Shinobi sidequest in Omi
Absolute Protection (samurai)
Impenetrable Defense can now work against all unstoppable attacks, except grabs
Story progression
Defensive Breach (samurai)
+100% damage on enemy collisions
Story progression
Samurai Stand (samurai)
Enter a frenzy, turning all your attacks into posture attacks for ten seconds
Complete the Nobutsuna's Students sidequest in Omi
Vigor III (samurai)
Gain an extra adrenaline chunk
Story progression
Best AC Shadows weapons: Superior firepower
Best AC Shadows armour: The best threads
AC Shadows scouts: Get more trusty recons
AC Shadows rations: Get more healing items
AC Shadows hideout: Best buildings to get first
AC Shadows Shadow Projects: Free loot
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.