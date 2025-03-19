Best skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Guides
By published

Unlock all the skills then make the perfect concoction for a build.

Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows skills - A close-up shot of Naoe wearing a blue floral outfit and headband.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Jump to:

Between two characters, both with six distinct skill trees each, you're spoilt for choice in Assassin's Creed Shadows. There's everything from brutal counters to a bamboo shoot which lets you stealth underwater. Picking the best skills is no easy task, especially since many of the high-level skills actually have unique unlock requirements attached. Plus, you can only have two weapon skills and two character skills equipped at once as well, forcing you to make tough decisions.

At the start of the game, all you'll need are mastery and knowledge points to unlock new skills. Later on though, as you get your eyes more powerful skills, you'll also need to meet various quest milestones.

Best Assassin's Creed Shadows skills

Naoe and Yasuke have very different approaches in Shadows. Naoe, the shinobi, is designed around stealth, with half the health of her samurai counterpart and less damage in combat. Yasuke is a walking tank, ignoring all notions of subtlety as he charges in and starts swinging. As such, both characters have wildly different builds and skills.

Keep in mind that each weapon type also has its own skill tree, so you won't be able to use some of the skills below unless you're using the correct weapon type. I'll include a variety of weapon skills so you've got some options depending on your favourite.

Best Naoe skills

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Skill

Type

Effect

Explanation

Dodge Attack

Katana passive

Light attack after dodging to perform a quick counterattack that lunges at the enemy

Dodge Attack and its later upgrades significantly improve Naoe's damage by making enemies vulnerable, boosting counter damage, and generating adrenaline

Tidal Wave

Katana ability

A dash attack that deals moderate damage and makes the target vulnerable

Tidal Wave is Naoe's most basic ability. While it starts off relatively weak, later upgrades not only boost its damage but also let you chain it up to three times, which is great against groups and bosses alike

Guard Breaker

Katana ability

Unleash a flurry of strikes that deal low damage but break enemy armour.

This skill helps Naoe quickly remove enemy armour. Upgrades improve the damage and ease of use of this skill too

Melee Expert

Global passive in the katana tree

Increases damage with melee weapons

A simple boost to your attack damage. What's not to love?

Feral Outburst

Kusarigama ability

Launch Naoe at a target and unleash a flurry of strikes

This skill deals pretty good damage right away, but later upgrades make the enemy vulnerable and extend the flurry to deal even more damage to a single enemy

Critical Proficiency

Global passive in the kusarigama tree

Increases critical damage

Like Melee Expert, this is a great way to boost your overall damage output

Critical Thinker

Global passive in the tanto tree

Increases critical hit chance

Pairs well with Critical Proficiency to improve your critical hits

Larger Tool Bag

Tools passive

Increases carrying capacity of all tools

Tools like smoke bombs and kunai are great for stealth, and this lets you use them more often

Prodigy

Global passive in the shinobi tree

Increase damage with abilities

This makes all of your active abilities even stronger. Pairs well with the Efficient skill

Destabilising Vault

Shinobi passive

Increase critical hit chance by 25% for ten seconds after vaulting an enemy

Vault is already a great move, but this upgrade makes it incredible, massively boosting your critical hit chance. Pairs well with the Evasive skill

Reinforced Blade

Assassin passive

You can assassinate large enemies

You can finally assassinate larger targets, which are a big roadblock in early-game stealth

Assassination Damage

Assassin passive

Increase assassination damage

Just as it says on the tin, your stealth kills now deal more damage. This is all but required for stealth as you progress

Double Assassinate

Assassin passive

While using a tanto, Naoe can perform a double assassination

Although it requires a tanto, this skill is great for dealing with inconvenient guard placement

Vigor

Assassin passive

Grants an additional adrenaline chunk

This lets you use abilities more often in combat. I recommend getting all three tiers of this skill

Best Yasuke skills

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Skill

Type

Effect

Explanation

Power Dash

Long katana ability

Dash to an enemy and attack them, leaving them vulnerable

This is a great opener for Yasuke, dealing moderate damage and making targets vulnerable so they take more damage from follow-up attacks. Can be upgraded to break armour more easily, and add another dash

Payback

Long katana ability

Hit an enemy three times to deal massive damage and restore health

This is my favourite skill for Yasuke as not only does it deal a heavy blow, but it also heals you so you don't have to spend your rations

Combat Expert

Global passive in the long katana tree

Increases damage with melee weapons

Let's Yasuke be even more of a frontline bruiser

Adrenaline Builder

Global passive in the long katana tree

Increases adrenaline gain

Quickly lets you recover Yasuke's many adrenaline chunks to use abilities more often. Works perfectly with the Power Dash and Payback opener

Crushing Shockwave

Kanabo ability

Smash an enemy into the ground and stagger nearby enemies

This badass move deals fantastic damage to the main target while also giving Yasuke some more crowd-control

Slugging Rampage

Kanabo ability

Spin to deal moderate damage to targets and send them flying

While the initial hit isn't anything to write home about, enemies that hit objects will take additional damage

Ability Master

Global passive in the kanabo tree

Increase damage with abilities

Makes all of Yasuke's already ruthless abilities even stronger

Reload Speed

Teppo passive

Increases teppo reload speed

If you're using a teppo, you need to improve the sluggish reload speed. I also recommend you pick up the Larger Pouch and Range Weapon Expertise passives while you're at it

Armour Buster

Teppo ability

Reload your teppo to fire a heavy shot that breaks armour

It's a little clunky but this ability deals incredible damage and quickly deals with armoured enemies

Brutal Assassination

Samurai passive

Allows Yasuke to perform a lethal assassination

While it's nowhere near as quiet as Naoe's assassination options, this is still a useful opener for Yasuke

Outnumbered (Battle Cry)

Samurai ability upgrade for Battle Cry

Increase damage for each enemy staggered by Battle Cry. Also increases your damage reduction by 5%

At base, Battle Cry is a rather bland ability. However, Outnumbered (and Healing Shout) is a powerful upgrade that makes it a must-have

Impenetrable Defense

Samurai ability

Automatically counters attacks for a short duration

This skill makes defence such a breeze, opening the enemy up to counterattacks. Plus, the Unbreachable Guard upgrade makes enemies vulnerable too

Stronger, Smarter…

Global passive in the samurai tree

Decreases ability cooldown

Lets you use your abilities more often to keep the ball rolling. It's even better considering Yasuke's army of adrenaline chunks

How to unlock all skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Below you'll find all the skill unlock requirements for Naoe and Yasuke. There are a few I'm still figuring out how to get, though these are likely found in the remaining investigation boards since most are tied to investigations like The Godai Shinobi, Nobutsuna's Students, and so on. I'll update these once I've tracked them down.

Locked Naoe skills:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Skill

Effect

Unlock requirement

Triple Threat (tools)

Throw three shurikens at the cost of one

Complete The Tournament sidequest in Izumi Settsu

Third Wave (katana)

Tidal Wave can now be chained three times in a row

Complete The Kabukimono sidequest in Izumi Settsu

Assassination Damage III (assassin)

Remove one additional health segment with assassinations

Complete The Godai Shinobi sidequest in Omi

Widespread (tools)

Smoke bomb radius increased to 10 metres

Complete The Pirate Alliance sidequest in Wakasa

Kunai Assassination Damage III (tools)

Remove one additional health segment with kunai

Complete the Kurai Eikyou sidequest after A Chance Encounter

Feral Frenzy (kusarigama)

Feral Outburst now unleashed two extra strikes

Complete the Winter Raiders sidequest in Kii after Yasuke's quest Fighting for the Cause

Enhanced Impact (kusarigama)

Cyclone Blast's last hit pushes enemies back significantly further

Story progression

Contemplation (tanto)

Increase Shadow Barrage's duration by ten seconds or up to three hits

Story progression

Critical Insight (shinobi)

The duration of Heightened Senses is reset on a successful assassination. Can only be reset once per activation

Story progression

Sweep the Leg (shinobi)

Lightning Kicks can now perform one additional leg sweep on a nearby target that is not already knocked down

Story progression

Vigor III (assassin)

Gain an extra adrenaline chunk

Complete the Shinbakufu (kill all targets)

Broken Spirit (tanto)

Hidden Hand cannot be blocked or parried

Complete Naoe's story

Locked Yasuke skills:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Skill

Effect

Unlock requirement

Chained Power Dash (long katana)

Power Dash can now be chained a second time

Complete The Kabukimono sidequest in Izumi Settsu

Ultimate Onslaught (naginata)

Onslaught can no longer be blocked or parried

Story progression

Disabling Strike (naginata)

Crescent Strike now knocks enemies down

Story progression

Constant Pressure (kanabo)

Forward Momentum no longer requires hit confirmation. Block and attack to chain your attack quicker

Complete The Tournament sidequest in Izumi Settsu

Quick Aim (teppo)

Teppo Tempo now reloads faster

Complete The Pirate Alliance sidequest in Wakasa

Explosive Warfare (teppo)

The explosion from Explosive Surprise now knocks down anyone caught in the blast

Story progression

Silent Arrows III (bow)

Remove two additional health segments with Silent Arrows

Complete the Kurai Eikyou sidequest after A Chance Encounter

Level-Headed (bow)

While Clear Mind is active, headshots increase the duration by four seconds

Story progression

Assassination Damage III (samurai)

Remove two additional health segments with assassinations

Complete The Godai Shinobi sidequest in Omi

Absolute Protection (samurai)

Impenetrable Defense can now work against all unstoppable attacks, except grabs

Story progression

Defensive Breach (samurai)

+100% damage on enemy collisions

Story progression

Samurai Stand (samurai)

Enter a frenzy, turning all your attacks into posture attacks for ten seconds

Complete the Nobutsuna's Students sidequest in Omi

Vigor III (samurai)

Gain an extra adrenaline chunk

Story progression

Best AC Shadows weaponsBest AC Shadows armourAC Shadows scoutsAC Shadows rationsAC Shadows hideoutAC Shadows Shadow Projects

Best AC Shadows weapons: Superior firepower
Best AC Shadows armour: The best threads
AC Shadows scouts: Get more trusty recons
AC Shadows rations: Get more healing items
AC Shadows hideout: Best buildings to get first
AC Shadows Shadow Projects: Free loot

Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows weapons - Yasuke in full armour riding on horseback.
Best weapons in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Yasuke unlock - A close-up of Yasuke talking, wearing armour and with a rifle on his back.
How to unlock and play as Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows knowledge rank - A close-up shot of Naoe with a determined facial expression.
How to increase your knowledge rank in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Yasuke standing confidently with ornate samurai armour and weapons.
Best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows
assassin&#039;s creed shadows yasuke riding a horse
Don't expect to unlock Yasuke for a while in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows upgrade weapons armour - Heiji the blacksmith about to speak, stood inside a building in the hideout.
How to upgrade weapons and armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows skills - A close-up shot of Naoe wearing a blue floral outfit and headband.
Best skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows knowledge rank - A close-up shot of Naoe with a determined facial expression.
Assassin's Creed Shadows unlock times for each region
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu location - Imai Sokyu sitting down at a table with his head turned to his left.
Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.
How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows rations upgrades - A close-up of Naoe with a worried expression.
How to get and upgrade rations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
assassin&#039;s creed shadows yasuke riding a horse
Don't expect to unlock Yasuke for a while in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Latest in Guides
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows skills - A close-up shot of Naoe wearing a blue floral outfit and headband.
Best skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows knowledge rank - A close-up shot of Naoe with a determined facial expression.
Assassin's Creed Shadows unlock times for each region
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu location - Imai Sokyu sitting down at a table with his head turned to his left.
Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.
How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows rations upgrades - A close-up of Naoe with a worried expression.
How to get and upgrade rations in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Yasuke standing confidently with ornate samurai armour and weapons.
Best armour in Assassin's Creed Shadows
More about assassins creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows knowledge rank - A close-up shot of Naoe with a determined facial expression.

Assassin's Creed Shadows unlock times for each region
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review

Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 logo

Here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase
See more latest