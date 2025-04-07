Assassin's Creed Shadows' first major update arrives tomorrow with very good news for your horse

The first "major patch" for Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to arrive tomorrow, April 8, and along with the usual array of bug fixes and gameplay tweaks it will make a number of big changes including the ability to reset Mastery Nodes so you can experiment with different character builds, and even better (in my opinion, anyway), will also usher in a big upgrade for your horse.

Two big upgrades for Mr. Horsey, in fact: The update will add an "Auto-follow" option that, when enabled, will have your horse automatically follow the road to your marked destination, and it will also increase the speed of your equine ride in cities so you can move around a little more quickly.

For players who prefer to horse around with character builds, the Mastery Nodes reset option will be welcome news. If you don't like how your Naoe or Yasuke are working out (or if you just want to try something different), you'll be able to reset and rebuild at will following the update.

A new option to sell or dismantle multiple items simultaneously is also incoming, as are various other "key improvements" including better boss fight balancing, improved "double assassinations," and better responsiveness for Naoe "in some instances."

The Assassin's Creed Shadows 1.0.2 update is set to go live at 7 am PT/10 am ET on April 8, and will come in at 11GB on Steam and 16.05GB on other PC storefronts. And this will not be the end of it: Ubisoft said "More new and exciting things are coming soon, so stay tuned."