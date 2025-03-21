All Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers
Successfully infiltrate the tea ceremony to find the Golden Teppo.
The Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony quest is one of your first major hurdles, tasking you with infiltrating a gathering of wealthy Sakai individuals to uncover the identity of the Golden Teppo. If you're not playing in canon mode, you'll have to correctly respond and interact with the ceremony goers so as not to blow your cover.
Not to spoil the fun, but there's not actually much at stake here. You'd think you'd have to blend in perfectly to avoid being found out, especially since there was a whole quest to learn the proper etiquette and pick the perfect kosode before getting to this moment. Even if you get the answers wrong though, the worst you'll get is a dirty look.
All Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers
Now that you've learned the proper etiquette and chosen your kosode during the previous two quests, you need to return to Imai Sokun at his father's home. Speaking to Sokun kicks off this quest with a conversation with his father, Imai Sokyu.
Answer 1: Purpose of the tea ceremony
During your chat with the influential Imai Sokyu, he'll ask you what the purpose of the tea ceremony is and you can respond with one of these two options:
- The tea ceremony is a spiritual experience
- It's a place to make contacts
If you were paying attention during your tutoring in The Perfect Gift quest, then you'll realise both options are technically correct. I chose to say it's a spiritual experience, though your choice here doesn't actually matter. Your meeting is then interrupted by Akechi Mitsuhide, who you'll meet again later.
After this cutscene, you're then invited into the tea ceremony. Your first job is to talk to the guests, which is as simple as interacting with all three of them. Pay attention to what they say and their general personality as one of them is the Golden Teppo–your target. You'll have various responses available in your dialogue with these guests, though none of them have any impact on the outcome of this quest.
Answer 2: Bowing
Now you've chatted to the guests, it's time for the tea ceremony to start. This kicks off with the right greeting, which you'll have also learned in The Perfect Gift quest. You're given three options:
- Bow head
- Bow halfway
- Bow deeply
Of these options, you'll want to bow halfway to show that, at least during the ceremony, all guests are on equal footing no matter what position they hold in society.
Answer 3: Turning the Bowl
Entering the building, the tea bowl gets passed around the guests until it eventually reaches you. As you've come to expect, there are rules to follow with this as well. You'll have three options:
- Turn bowl left twice
- Turn bowl right twice
- Do not turn bowl
The correct answer is to turn the bowl right twice so that the most intricate side of the bowl is facing the guests as a sign of respect. You'll get a nod of approval from Sokyu if you're right, and a disappointed head shake if you're wrong.
Once you've turned the bowl and had a sip of tea, the cutscene will continue until it's gift-giving time. The outcome of this step is decided by whichever gift you choose at the end of The Perfect Gift and there's no way to change that now. Luckily, it doesn't actually matter all that much. I chose the fancy pot and although Naoe thought it was a stupid idea, Imai Sokyu seemed to like it.
Answer 4: Who to confront
To finish The Tea Ceremony quest, you need to pick to confront Otama or Wakasa to unmask the Golden Teppo. I cover the ins and outs of this choice in a dedicated guide but you'll want to pick Wakasa. She's revealed to be the one of the Onryo responsible for your father's death.
Best AC Shadows weapons: Superior firepower
Best AC Shadows armour: The best threads
Best AC Shadows skills: Level up
AC Shadows knowledge rank: Get knowledge
AC Shadows scouts: Get more trusty recons
AC Shadows rations: Get more healing items
AC Shadows hideout: Best buildings to get first
AC Shadows Shadow Projects: Free loot
AC Shadows origami butterfly locations: Collect 'em all
AC Shadows change seasons: Weather warning
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Assassin's Creed Shadows guided exploration explained
Assassin's Creed Shadows immersive mode explained