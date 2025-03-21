The Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony quest is one of your first major hurdles, tasking you with infiltrating a gathering of wealthy Sakai individuals to uncover the identity of the Golden Teppo. If you're not playing in canon mode, you'll have to correctly respond and interact with the ceremony goers so as not to blow your cover.

Not to spoil the fun, but there's not actually much at stake here. You'd think you'd have to blend in perfectly to avoid being found out, especially since there was a whole quest to learn the proper etiquette and pick the perfect kosode before getting to this moment. Even if you get the answers wrong though, the worst you'll get is a dirty look.

All Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers

Now that you've learned the proper etiquette and chosen your kosode during the previous two quests, you need to return to Imai Sokun at his father's home. Speaking to Sokun kicks off this quest with a conversation with his father, Imai Sokyu.

Answer 1: Purpose of the tea ceremony

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

During your chat with the influential Imai Sokyu, he'll ask you what the purpose of the tea ceremony is and you can respond with one of these two options:

The tea ceremony is a spiritual experience

It's a place to make contacts

If you were paying attention during your tutoring in The Perfect Gift quest, then you'll realise both options are technically correct. I chose to say it's a spiritual experience, though your choice here doesn't actually matter. Your meeting is then interrupted by Akechi Mitsuhide, who you'll meet again later.

After this cutscene, you're then invited into the tea ceremony. Your first job is to talk to the guests, which is as simple as interacting with all three of them. Pay attention to what they say and their general personality as one of them is the Golden Teppo–your target. You'll have various responses available in your dialogue with these guests, though none of them have any impact on the outcome of this quest.

Answer 2: Bowing

Now you've chatted to the guests, it's time for the tea ceremony to start. This kicks off with the right greeting, which you'll have also learned in The Perfect Gift quest. You're given three options:

Bow head

Bow halfway

Bow deeply

Of these options, you'll want to bow halfway to show that, at least during the ceremony, all guests are on equal footing no matter what position they hold in society.

Answer 3: Turning the Bowl

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Entering the building, the tea bowl gets passed around the guests until it eventually reaches you. As you've come to expect, there are rules to follow with this as well. You'll have three options:

Turn bowl left twice

Turn bowl right twice

Do not turn bowl

The correct answer is to turn the bowl right twice so that the most intricate side of the bowl is facing the guests as a sign of respect. You'll get a nod of approval from Sokyu if you're right, and a disappointed head shake if you're wrong.

Once you've turned the bowl and had a sip of tea, the cutscene will continue until it's gift-giving time. The outcome of this step is decided by whichever gift you choose at the end of The Perfect Gift and there's no way to change that now. Luckily, it doesn't actually matter all that much. I chose the fancy pot and although Naoe thought it was a stupid idea, Imai Sokyu seemed to like it.

Answer 4: Who to confront

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To finish The Tea Ceremony quest, you need to pick to confront Otama or Wakasa to unmask the Golden Teppo. I cover the ins and outs of this choice in a dedicated guide but you'll want to pick Wakasa. She's revealed to be the one of the Onryo responsible for your father's death.