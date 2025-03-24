All Assassin's Creed Shadows allies and how to unlock them
Call in the cavalry by unlocking and upgrading all six allies.
One of the surprise additions in Assassin's Creed Shadows is the allies system, giving you six companions who can come to your aid. Each one has up to three abilities and passives once you've fully upgraded them, and the best news is that they're not all designed specifically for combat as you'd expect. In fact, the stealth-focused ones are actually the most useful.
It takes quite a while to unlock all AC Shadows allies, and it's even possible to miss some of them as you need to make the right choices during certain quests. Don't worry though, I'll go over exactly what you need to do to unlock all six below. I'll also cover each of their abilities so you can decide which allies you'd like to upgrade since you can't preview all the boosts ahead of time.
How to unlock all Assassin's Creed Shadows allies
To recruit an ally, you need to make choices during conversations with them to gain their trust. A notification will pop up to say that a decision impacts the character, but while they're hard to miss, it's not always easy to make the right choice. Gain enough trust, and you'll be able to recruit them. Some allies will die before you can recruit them if you fail to support them, and other's quests will simply end.
Here's how to unlock the six allies:
Ally
Unlock Requirements
Yaya
After you defeat Wada Koretaka during Heads Will Roll, side with Yaya to spare the soldiers. At the start of The Stray Dogs, choose to forgive the thief. At the end of The Stray Dogs, urge Yaya to forgive Tetsuo and then ask her to join you.
Gennojo
Reply with "I'm all in" after delivering the scroll to Gennojo during Honor Among Thieves. Then, choose to soothe Gennojo at the end of The Godless Harvest and say "We make a good team" to recruit Gennojo.
Katsuhime
Rescue Katsuhime when she is shot during The Diary of Lady Rokkaku and ask her to join you at the end of the quest.
Yagoro
Beat Yagoro in a duel during A Blade in the Dark (you will have two opportunities). After you defeat the samurai at Juyjin Courtyard, invite Yagoro to the League.
You need to kill all members of the Shinbakufu to unlock this quest.
Ibuki
Select "I have changed" during your first conversation with Ibuki in Ambush Interrupted and keep at least five civilians alive after the ambush. During Homecoming, select "Fight with us, Kyobei" and have Kyobei survive the fight against Nakatomi. Select "You don't have to be alone" at the end of Homecoming to recruit Ibuki.
Oni-yuri
During Oni-yuri's second quest, Sweet Revenge, choose "I will show you" after dealing with the pirate.
Best Assassin's Creed Shadows allies
Each ally has three tiers, unlocked by training them at your hideout's dojo. Allies start at novice rank with only an active ability. Upgrade your dojo to rank two to promote allies to initiates to acquire their first passive, and then upgrade your dojo to the maximum level to train allies to veteran rank, unlocking their final passive.
Allies can also be trained and managed at kakurega buildings once you've built a dojo at your hideout.
While each ally fills a slightly different role, in my experience the best allies are Gennojo and Yagoro for stealth and Ibuki or Katsuhime for combat. Given you can eventually equip two allies at the same time, I'd recommend bringing one stealth-focused and one close-quarters companion so you're ready for anything.
Allies
Ability (Novice)
First Passive (Initiate)
Second Passive (Veteran)
Yaya
Yaya joins the fight and performs pushback attacks that knockout enemies
When joining the fight, Yaya will knock down an enemy
Yaya uses a powerful kick to send enemies flying
Gennojo
Gennojo throws a projectile that startles the enemy, leaving them vulnerable to assassinations
Gennojo draws the attention of an enemy about to detect you
Servants no longer inform enemies of crimes they see
Katsuhime
Katsuhime joins the fight and deals daze attacks
When joining the fight, Katsuhime throws a dazing bomb
Bullets hitting a dazed target ricochet to another target
Yagoro
Yagoro assassinates an enemy with up to three health segments
Yagoro kills an extra enemy to perform a chain assassination
Yagoro can target enemies with up to five health segments
Ibuki
Ibuki joins the fight and deals impact attacks
When joining the fight, Ibuki shatters the armour of nearby enemies
Ibuki can use Strike of the Ronin while fighting
Oni-yuri
Oni-yuri puts someone to sleep with a sleep dart
Releases a toxin cloud that poisons people
Reinforcements are delayed in the event of an alert
