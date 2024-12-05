How to pass time and change time of day in Infinity Nikki

As you begin your adventures in Miraland, you'll pretty quickly run into occasions where you want to pass time in Infinity Nikki. The day and night cycle affects all sorts of things around the world—certain characters being available, some quests that need to be completed at a particular time of day, and even which bugs are flitting around for you to catch.

Especially in the case of some early quests, Infinity Nikki will ask you to go to a certain location between specific hours of the day. You can see the in-game time in your Pear-Pal menu by pressing Esc and choose to wait it out but you can also change the time of day to any hour you want rather than just watching the day tick away.

How to pass time in Infinity Nikki

(Image credit: Infold Games)

To change the time of day in Infinity Nikki you need to:

Press Esc to open your Pear-Pal

Click on the "Run, Pear-Pal" app

Choose the time of day you want to wait until

Either tick the "skip" box to immediately change time or play the Flappy Bird-like minigame

Infinity Nikki has five different times of day: sunup, dawn, day, dusk, and night. Some quests will just mention a time of day you should visit a location but others will give a specific hour range. Make sure to use the 24 hour clock in the Run, Pear-Pal app to narrow in on the actual hour that you want to wait until, in those cases.

Although I've seen plenty of quests in Infinity Nikki that call for a specific time of day, I haven't seen any that give you a limited number of in-game hours to complete, so you shouldn't be at risk of missing out on a quest or an event by skipping ahead in time whenever you need to.

The Run, Pear-Pal app will track your high scores in its little Flappy Bird-inspired minigame but there isn't any reward for doing it well, so don't stress out about that part and feel free to just skip it once you get tired of seeing your screen sprayed with purple goop.