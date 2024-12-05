How to pass time and change time of day in Infinity Nikki
Get your quests done quicker by passing time whenever you want.
As you begin your adventures in Miraland, you'll pretty quickly run into occasions where you want to pass time in Infinity Nikki. The day and night cycle affects all sorts of things around the world—certain characters being available, some quests that need to be completed at a particular time of day, and even which bugs are flitting around for you to catch.
Especially in the case of some early quests, Infinity Nikki will ask you to go to a certain location between specific hours of the day. You can see the in-game time in your Pear-Pal menu by pressing Esc and choose to wait it out but you can also change the time of day to any hour you want rather than just watching the day tick away.
How to pass time in Infinity Nikki
To change the time of day in Infinity Nikki you need to:
- Press Esc to open your Pear-Pal
- Click on the "Run, Pear-Pal" app
- Choose the time of day you want to wait until
- Either tick the "skip" box to immediately change time or play the Flappy Bird-like minigame
Infinity Nikki has five different times of day: sunup, dawn, day, dusk, and night. Some quests will just mention a time of day you should visit a location but others will give a specific hour range. Make sure to use the 24 hour clock in the Run, Pear-Pal app to narrow in on the actual hour that you want to wait until, in those cases.
Although I've seen plenty of quests in Infinity Nikki that call for a specific time of day, I haven't seen any that give you a limited number of in-game hours to complete, so you shouldn't be at risk of missing out on a quest or an event by skipping ahead in time whenever you need to.
The Run, Pear-Pal app will track your high scores in its little Flappy Bird-inspired minigame but there isn't any reward for doing it well, so don't stress out about that part and feel free to just skip it once you get tired of seeing your screen sprayed with purple goop.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.