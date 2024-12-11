If you're struggling to look cool instead of cute in Infinity Nikki, don't miss these hidden clothing merchants

If there's one thing I'm loving in Infinity Nikki , it's the abundance of amazing sparkly gowns to collect. But as I gather more outfits for my wardrobe, I've realized that I'm swimming in clothes made up of bows, sparkles, and layers of pastel fabric. It's a lot harder to look cool, it turns out.

The fishing and electrical ability outfits you'll collect early in the story are technically cool, at least according to Infinity Nikki's outfit taxonomy. But those outfits don't actually look cool, right? That fishing outfit is pretty dorky. I want to stick Nikki into an actually fresh fit and there are not a lot of readily-available options. But there are two easy to miss merchants slinging some actually cool athleisure and streetwear pieces:

Where to find the secret cool merchants in Infinity Nikki

Image 1 of 2 Loran stands on the small stone bridge on the south end of Florawish at night. (Image credit: Infold Games) Niro's clothing stand is on a small dirt path north of the mayor's house in Florawish. (Image credit: Infold Games)

There are two unmarked merchants in Florawish who sell cool clothing pieces:

Loran : Only present at night on a bridge near the Florawish beach

: Only present at night on a bridge near the Florawish beach Niro: An unmarked merchant at a stall on the dirt road north of the mayor's house in Florawish

Loran is the one that's super easy to miss since she only shows up at night. She sells a black hoodie and a black pair of sweatpants. Remember that you can skip time in Infinity Nikki by using the Pear-Pal if you want to summon Loran up without waiting around.

Niro can be found any time but he isn't marked on the map so you'll have to stop at his stall on the street north of the mayor's house in Florawish to check out his stock: a pair of black aviator style sunglasses and a black top hat. I don't know that I buy into the top hat being cool, exactly, but it's an option.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Infold Games) (Image credit: Infold Games)

My only complaint now is that these cool clothes are all black and there are so few of them. There are some other cool clothes at the Marques Boutique in Florawish like the leather jacket and leather-strapped cargo pants, but they were difficult to build an outfit around. With the sweat suit pieces from Loran in particular, you'll at least have some cool neural colored pieces to build looks around.