CDPR is not done with Cyberpunk 2077 after all: 'The team still has some gas in the tank'

CD Projekt Red has announced it's not done with Cyberpunk 2077, because "the team still has some gas in the tank." Which is exciting! Much less exciting is that this is basically the announcement of an announcement, with the developer holding fire until a livestream on the game's fourth anniversary on December 10.

CD Projekt's global community director Marcin Momot announced the news on X : "SURPRISE!!! We have another patch coming for Cyberpunk 2077! The team still has some gas in the tank."

The speculation immediately began about whether this might mean the much-requested addition of a NG+ mode, but there's bad news there, chooms. "A lot of questions about whether PS5 Pro support and NG+ are coming with Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.2," clarified Momot. "The answer is no. We do have some other cool stuff in the oven and we’ll talk about it tomorrow during the stream—we hope you’ll like it too! Appreciate the patience."

The CD Projekt account subsequently picked up Momot's announcement and claims it's going to be "fire emoji."

The news comes shortly after the announcement that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 30 million copies , with the Phantom Liberty expansion adding another eight million to that total. CDPR had intimated that it was done with Cyberpunk 2077, with the studio now in full production on the next Witcher game (codename Polaris) as well as working on Cyberpunk 2 (codename Orion) and an unknown new game (they do love their codenames: Hadar).

"I'm pleased to announce that several weeks ago [Polaris] moved to full-scale production," CD Projekt chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz said. "Of all our projects, this one is currently the most far along, and we're starting the most intensive phase of development. I wish to thank the team for its effort and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for further progress."

As for Cyberpunk, this new update will be yet another feather in a pretty remarkable redemption arc for the game. After a botched launch the game has been slowly improving over the years, with every step leading up to 2023's Phantom Liberty expansion , which PCG's Ted Litchfield described as "a splendid sendoff for the world CD Projekt's been working on for the better part of the last 10 years."

