Brainiac was right: Freeze is coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League next week, but it may not be quite who you were expecting

Five months after Brainiac let the secret slip, Rocksteady has confirmed that Mrs Freeze will headline the second season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

That's right, not Mr Freeze as we had assumed, but Mrs Freeze, aka Nora Fries, the wife of DC's most chill bad guy. She was instrumental in the creation of her husband's supervillain persona: His efforts to cryogenically freeze her until he could find a cure for her terminal illness led to a lab accident that turned him into Mr Freeze and, while Nora was eventually cured, she became a supervillain in her own right afterward. Whoops!



A full character breakdown hasn't been shared yet and given the multiversal setting of Suicide Squad, the in-game character may vary somewhat, or completely, from that history—rather like how its take on The Joker wasn't quite the character we're most familiar with.

(Personally, I would've preferred a straight lift of Otto Preminger, the one true Mr. Freeze—now that would've been wild.)

batman 1966 tv series batman and robin vs mr freeze otto preminger part 2 - YouTube Watch On

Anyway, along with Mrs Freeze, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's second season will include new gear and gear sets, a new map, incursions, and of course a new battle pass.

(Image credit: Rocksteady)

The second season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes as the game continues to struggle to find players. Fewer than 500 people are playing it right now on Steam, an abysmally low number that's actually something of a bump in recent weeks: Through most of June, the concurrent player count remained stuck under 300.

That's sparked speculation that WB Games will pull the plug on the whole thing, but in June the publisher committed to finishing out the game's "currently announced roadmap." That means three more seasons (including this one) with three new playable characters and other content.

Beyond that, though, it seems very unlikely we'll see any more. Suicide Squad was a major money loser for Warner, and it's hard to imagine that the cost of ongoing development and support is justified by the tiny player counts. The game is also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, so the Steam numbers aren't the full story, but given that Warner pointed the finger specifically at Suicide Squad for "setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1" back in February, I think it's reasonable to assume that things aren't going great on those platforms either.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But for those who are playing and enjoying the game, more is on the way soon: Mrs Freeze and the rest of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season two arrives on July 11.