The Outlast Trials Season 3 launches today, adding a new enemy and the ability to punish your friends in handmade trials

The Outlast Trials is rolling out its third season today, adding yet another layer of torture to the Murkoff facility. For any Reagents with a therapy level of 99, you'll be able to enter "Project: Relapse" in exchange for reverting your level back to zero. So basically, you're back to square one and won't be escaping the facility any time soon.

As is the way with each new season in The Outlast Trials, a new story trial is being added set in the "suburbs" which is an entirely new environment too. Details on what exactly this trial will hold is for us to find out, but we do know a new enemy is being unleashed: The Jaeger. From what we know about her, she seems like an absolute beast already, even compared to the villains of the trials.

The Outlast Trials - Project Relapse | Cinematic Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Jaeger won't be locked to the new story trial either, and there's a chance she'll spawn in any map and any trial, which makes dealing with her even more unpredictable. Should you be in a trial when she does spawn, she will lock on one member of your party and hunt them down with intent to kill. You won't be able to predict who this is ahead of time, either. Only when you're in the middle of a game.

Unlike other enemies, you won't be able to use bottles or bricks to stun the Jaeger, and even if you're hiding there's a higher chance of her finding you. To add to this, you also won't be able to use your Rig abilities on her. You just have to keep moving, but luckily she moves quite slowly. I struggle as it is to evade a lot of the enemies already in The Outlast Trials, so the Jaeger feels a bit overpowered at the moment. But as long as I'm not the party member being hunted I'm sure I won't feel so scared.

The ability to make your own trials is also being added, which is what I would argue is the most exciting part. Mostly because it puts me in control of everything, which is a feeling I think everyone wants in a co-op horror like this. Using the "Trial Maker" you will be able to build your own trial based on existing maps, while also selecting which goals you want your Reagents to meet, like collecting propaganda posters or finding rats. Two things I'd rather do than get anywhere near the newest trial and enemy.