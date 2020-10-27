Where to visit different witch shacks in Fortnite

More Fortnite guides Fortnite Creative codes: Unleash your imagination

Fortnite continues to roll along with its Fortnitemares event, and with Halloween still on the way, we're still getting new challenges. Week 10 brings a new batch of spooky missions to complete to earn some extra XP or free cosmetics.

This week, you'll need to visit different witch shacks scattered around the Fortnite map. Epic has added a number of these mysterious wood homes around the island, complete with Halloween decorations and the incredible flying broom items.

There's no need to wander aimlessly, though. We've laid out all the different witch shack locations you can visit to complete the challenge. You only need to visit three, so pick whichever ones work best for you.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Witch shack location 1: North of Doom's Domain, up on a hill.

Witch shack location 2: West of Sweaty Sands and south of Fort Crumpet.

Witch shack location 3: A short distance northwest of Salty Springs.

Witch shack location 4: In F5, northwest of Lazy Lake and east of the bridge that connects the two sides of the river.

Witch shack location 5: In H7, the southeast portion of the map, overlooking the coast.

Witch shack location 6: South of Slurpy Swamp in C7, at the end of a small peninsula.

Witch shack location 7: In the north part of H3, along the coast.

Once you've visited three different witch shacks, you'll get a notification that you've completed the challenge. For your trouble, you'll get a whopping 40,000 XP. That's pretty great for something you can finish in one or two matches.

Don't forget that you can also visit the same witch shack locations to complete the "travel 100 meters on a witch broom" challenge.

We also have a ton of other Fortnite guides and news, including Fortnitemares guides. If you're in a haunting mood, Epic has added in official Ghostbusters skins to purchase.