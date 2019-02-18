Fortnite Live UK event sounds like a disaster

Over the weekend a Fortnite Live event was held at Norfolk Showground—organized by an independent company called Exciting Events it should be noted, not Fortnite's creator Epic Games. It was, as this report in the Guardian calls it, "a shambles".

Tickets cost between 12 and 20 pounds, which is roughly 15 to 25 US dollars. For that price the estimated 2,800 attendees got to share four go-karts, one climbing wall, an archery space with room for four kids to practice, and a cave that, according to a commenter on the event's Facebook page, was "in the back of a trailer with a pathetic slide". There was also a VR station for a single player and computers for playing Fortnite—a game that, it's worth remembering, you could be playing at home for free. All this after queueing for several hours.

Here are some more of the comments from the event's Facebook page.

"I've attended gaming events and this is by far the worst. It was like a school fete."

"This event was an absolute disgrace and shambolic, very poor and in no way what was on offer. My son and friend were so disappointed and left after less than an hour. "

"My son was beside himself as we had to queue 'again' to get a refund of the wristband that we were in no way going to get our money's worth. 2 activities done with 50 minute queue for each. You should be ashamed, this isn't a fortnite event that's just been used to lure people in."

The owner of Exciting Events told the Guardian, "We will take everybody's feedback into consideration and we will act on it." Refunds are being offered.