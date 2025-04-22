An 'immersive' MrBeast Experience saw disappointed fans left in the lurch for 3 days, fobbed-off with cheap merch, and waiting in hotel rooms for days to receive 'a box of chocolates'

An "immersive" and "unforgettable" MrBeast Experience in Las Vegas that cost attendees $1,000 for a three-day ticket ended in acrimony and disappointment for fans. The event was such a failure that MrBeast himself has subsequently apologised, and promised full refunds.

This event is one of the latest commercial spinoffs for the MrBeast empire, promising fans a three-night stay over April 13 to 15 at Resorts World Las Vegas, during which they'd receive the following: an exclusive MrBeast "mystery bag" of limited-edition merch, on-site activations and immersive experiences, "exclusive menu items… themed beverages", and one participant would receive a voucher redeemable for $10,000 in cash.

Well, that was the plan. Instead, fans arrived at Resorts World and were told to wait in their hotel rooms for their mystery bags, with some staying in their rooms for days. Necessary context here is that many of MrBeast's most popular videos set isolation or endurance challenges, so it makes sense some attendees would interpret the wait for the mystery bag as a coded challenge.

"I was told to wait in my room for two days for a package to come, so I legit spent two days in my room for a package to come, and it was a box of chocolates," Theresa Metta told 8NewsNow (via the BBC).

"It should have been like mini-games, meet and greets, photo ops, special drinks, and things," added Metta. "Unfortunately, we didn't get any of that."

Did MrBeast SCAM Us? Full Review of MrBeast Experience Resorts World Las Vegas

The mystery bags also included MrBeast t-shirts and gear in random sizes, which are available for $9 online, leading some to speculate they were being fobbed-off with unsold stock.

"Nothing happened for the first two days," said attendee MythLabb on Reddit. "The welcome gift was a box of chocolate bars and the mystery bag was four shirts in random sizes (ours were two XXS, one M, one L), a pair of XXL shorts, and a hat. Nobody at Resorts World had a clue what else was going on. It feels like the employees were only told about the mystery bag, but nobody at the restaurants knew about the 'activations' or any schedule of events (which there weren’t any)."

"We went to it and paid $999 for three nights at Resorts World," adds PiedPiperCOO. "We got a box of Feastables on day one and at 2:30pm on day two we got the merch bag with three random sized t-shirts, shorts, and a hat. That was the entire experience."

This seems to track with most peoples' experience: they got a bag of random tat, but none of the event's other promises were fulfilled. A video posted by the holiday channel Random Recess shows Resort World CEO Alex Dixon attempting to placate fans on the final day (with the aid of free donuts). The event has now been scrubbed from the hotel's website.

MrBeast has yet to issue an official statement, but has responded to several complaints on X:

"This definitely isn’t the experience we hoped they’d deliver," said MrBeast. "My team’s already on it—I’d love to personally make it up to you and anyone else by inviting everybody affected to tour my actual studio!"

The YouTuber later added that "everyone will get their money back and we called the people who purchased the experience and are flying them down to my studio [...] I’ll make sure they’re happy."