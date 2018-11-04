Where to find all 8 gargoyles before Fortnitemares ends

Fortnitemares is live, and with it Epic has added a few weeks of challenges for spooky cosmetic rewards. Week one asks players to find and dance in front of at least five different gargoyles hidden all over the map, which can be a bit difficult to sniff out with so many cube monsters on your tail. The cube was zombies, it turns out. But rather than run around in a panic, we've collected all of Fortnite's gargoyle locations in one handy map for easy dancing. Be sure to find all the gargoyles before the end of Fortnitemares on Sunday, November 4!

Again, you won't need to dance in front of all of them—only five—so pick whatever gargoyle makes sense for your flight path. Too close to the path means you'll probably run into too many players, and too far means you'll probably get torn up by the storm before you're able to finish the match. Unless you don't care. You probably don't care.

Fortnite Gargoyles map

Below, check out a video from our friends at GamesRadar showing you exactly where each gargoyle is located, or just check out the map below that for more general locations.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.