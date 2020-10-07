The best Fortnite horror map codes for Creative Mode

The best horror maps in Fortnite are the ones that give us a classic case of the heebie-jeebies, or at least let us dunk on friends while surrounded by Halloween decorations. Wouldn't you know it, the artists in Fortnite's creative mode absolutely love to make spooky adventures. That's great for us, because it means there's a million options to pick from, but it also kind of sucks when you have to dig so deep to find the absolute best horror maps.

So we subjected ourselves to all the nightmares of creative mode so you don't have to. As a result, we've come up with this guide to the best horror map codes in Fortnite. Good luck, and you can invoice your ruined pants to my editor.

Don't forget we also have our favorite Fortnite creative codes for all other kinds of adventures and multiplayer shootouts.

This one's a creative ode to the horror game Dead by Daylight, where a monstrous slasher chases down a couple dumb teens while they try to escape. Dead by Fortlight gives the killer an infinity blade and tasks survivors with destroying generators. The killer does their thing and kills while survivors take to the corn and hide, working together to distract the killer while working towards their collective escape.

The Creekwood Tracks - 0043-5459-2704

(Image credit: Epic Games)

I've seen a lot of horror stories told through Fortnite, and only a very select few that I could consider good. The Creekwood Tracks does everything it needs to and then some to land in the latter category. You're searching for your sister who seems to have gone missing deep in the woods, only to unravel something much bigger than the two of you. The minigame itself is tightly designed, so you'll rarely wonder where the heck you need to go next (a very common problem in Fortnite stories), there's a few genuinely creepy bits, and it's over in about 20 minutes. That's a win in my book.

The Whisper - 1025-3672-3175

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Armed with only a flashlight, venture into the depths of a mysterious mine to uncover the truth about "the Whisper," a mysterious figure who can bend the rules of reality around you. A short but well-made horror experience that blends the best of third-person and first-person perspectives.

Five Nights at Freddy's - 1393-6270-2901

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You know him, you love/hate the thousands of YouTuber careers launched off the back of the franchise, and now he's in Fortnite. Well, ok, a weird approximation, but kudos to creator void-enderbite for translating FNAF's camera monitoring mechanics into something that works within Fortnite's toolset.

Mystic Mansion - 9872-3680-6180

It's finally here! Welcome to Mystic Mansion - the first fully automated *non honor code* board game in fortnite Creative. Enjoy a perfect fusion between board game and party game! Enjoy!!!!! Map Code 9872-3680-6180#FortniteCreative @FNCreate @EnigmaFNBR pic.twitter.com/LF9u7jWiPCAugust 21, 2020

One part Haunted Mansion, other part Mario Party, this fusion is a surprisingly engaging party game for friends (and even strangers) to play together. Thankfully, you don't have to rely on an honor system when it comes to dice rolls. The creators made it so you can only move as many spots as you've earned. The mini-game variety is solid too, with parkour puzzles, kart racing, and a weird pinball obstacle courses, plus seven other challenges.

Hide & Seek: The Invisible Man - 8112-0478-9776

I've yet to see the modern Invisible Man film, which I hear is great, but this hide and seek map definitely goes for the classic black and white horror vibe. One player turns themselves invisible and is given a harvesting tool and a revolver, while other players try to avoid them by hiding and running throughout a tower that's so oddly built it only adds to the fright.

Alverton Hills Asylum - 9957-4857-6309

(Image credit: Epic Games)

One of the longest and most elaborate horror adventures I've ever played. The set-up is pretty familiar: You're a journalist trying to investigate the Alverton Hills Asylum, but you somehow wake up there with little idea how. You then follow the footsteps of those who lived here before, and y'all, this one goes places. I won't spoil it for you.

Raccoon City PD - 9201-6033-0988

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This is far from a perfect Fortnite remake of Resident Evil 2's iconic police station, but I still found myself chuckling at finding the right corners or rooms as I explored through the first level. Of course, there are a ton of zombies and puzzles to solve as you go around. Besides some kind of nonsensical checkpointing (that goes well beyond Capcom's punishing style), this one is charming.

Lysergic Caeli - 3139-3620-6848

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A first-person horror adventure with solid direction and a few genuine spooks. A strange entity stalks you through a rickety old house, with echoes of PT-style narrative direction. I appreciate the way the darkness and dim flashlight mixes with Fortnite's first-person perspective, making the thrills a little more personal than the usual third-person affair.

Resident Evil 7 Recreation - 6496-9997-4696

Resident Evil 7 managed to breathe new life into the once stagnant survival horror franchise, and this is a pretty good approximation of the opening chapters, with a few creative liberties. It even includes a big fat Fortnite zombie telling you "welcome to the family, son."

Fortnite Outlast Recreation - 8752-7425-3922

Outlast still stands as one of this gen's best horror games, influencing a new generation of game designers and YouTubers who like to scream. Created by IFrost Origins, this map recreates apparently the entirety of Mount Massive Asylum from the original game, and for a Fortnite creation, it's a solid approximation. You'll likely find yourself remembering "Oh yeah, I had to get the keycard to unlock this, to fix this, to turn this thing on" like a nightmarish Zelda game. Oh, and yes, there are invincible enemies that will chase you down, although thankfully checkpoints seem plentiful. There's even one guy who says "little pig."

The Siren - 7297-6337-4306

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A riff on the Sirenhead series of games, this Fortnite version is a little more subdued, but it's an entertaining tale nonetheless. As a new park ranger, you'll try to discover why mysterious radio frequencies keep appearing, and why reality seems to be unraveling around your little watchtower.

The Curse of the 9th - 2206-8648-3734

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A riff on the Layers of Fear style of horror, where you play a piano prodigy who's reached the limits of his sanity and struggling to cope. You can play in first or third-person, and there's a generous checkpoint system to help you from getting frustrated by the puzzles.

Patient 104 - 5553-3300-1757

It's my favorite kind of spooky Fortnite adventure: One that doesn't require stupid leaps of logic and design to finish. Creator Rynex here has done a bang up job of creating a spooky little hospital, with enough balance between puzzles, exploration, and general misadventuring. And yes, I'll admit, it got me with a jump scare, you jerk.

The Cursed Forest - 6024-5002-6192

The Cursed Forest is a competently designed little adventure, with romps through a forest (duh) dark tunnels, and graveyards alike. Dare I say, the lighting in Fortnite is just so dang good (especially on PC, of course) that it makes even amateur maps just a bit more terrifying.

Spencer Mansion - 6345-4201-8801

Yep, you're reading that right. Someone went and Fortnite'd the Spencer Mansion from Resident Evil. You start out in the woods and are forced to flee from a gang of Fortnite zombies, straight into the mansion itself, just like RE1 intro. It's far from a 1:1 recreation, but I found myself chuckling at how the layout reminded me of the early stages of that classic survival horror locale.

Halloween Story - 9312-2909-8471

I love me some good spooky games. Silent Hill, this ain't, but if you're looking for an aesthetically well-designed challenge adventure, this one comes stuffed with enough pumpkins to to choke a llama.