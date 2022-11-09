How to find a Dial-A-Drop in Fortnite

Fortnite has just added the Dial-A-Drop to the battle royale and it's worth hunting down for the extra items it can give you during a game. This can be especially handy if you find yourself running low on resources or just fancy adding an extra weapon or two to your arsenal.

The Dial-A-Drop is needed for a challenge, so there's extra incentive to find this new consumable. You'll have three options, so you can pick the drop that will benefit you the most in your current match. First, you'll need to know where to find the item, and that's where this guide comes in. Here's what you need to know about the Fortnite Dial-A-Drop, including where to find it.

How to find a Fortnite Dial-A-Drop

No specific locations guarantee the Dial-A-Drop to spawn, so you'll need to do a bit of legwork and search chests and floor loot around the map. It's a rare quality item, too, so you shouldn't expect to find one too quickly, but areas such as Cloudy Condos and Tilted Towers might be good places to start your search.

Once you grab one, you can call in a Standard, Healing, or Vehicle drop, depending on what you're after. Here's what they contain:

Standard: The same as regular supply drop. Contains a mix of weapons, resources, and healing items.

The same as regular supply drop. Contains a mix of weapons, resources, and healing items. Healing: This drop is restricted to healing and Shield items only.

This drop is restricted to healing and Shield items only. Vehicle: Drops a pickup truck.

There's also a chance to find a Dial-A-Drop in one of the regular supply drops that happen throughout the match, so it's worth checking on these too if you find you're coming up short.