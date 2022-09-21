Here's where you can find every Mending Machine in Fortnite

As part of the new weekly challenges in Fortnite, you'll need to seek out and use a Mending Machine. Vending machines are nothing new in Fortnite, with Mending Machines dispensing healing items and the Weapon-O-Matic dishing out, well, weapons. You'll need to save up some gold bars and purchase items from a Mending Machine this week, so let's take a look at where to find them.

Where to find Mending Machines in Fortnite

Weapon-O-Matic vending machines can be found in almost every named location and POI across the battle royale map and there's often more than one in each area. There are fewer Mending Machines, though, and they are almost always found near gas stations. There are ten Mending Machines on the map, so here's where you can find them:

At the centre of Greasy Grove

South of Tilted Towers

East of Cloudy Condos

Northeast of Fort Jonesy

Northwest of Shimmering Shrine

In Coney Crossroads

East of Lustrous Lagoon

Northwest of Sleepy Sound

Southeast of the Rave Cave

West of Logjam Junction

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you find a Mending Machine, you can choose which type of healing item you need. You choices are:

Bandage: 10 gold bars

Small shield potion: 30 gold bars

Medkit: 50 gold bars

Patch up: 100 gold bars

Shield potion: 120 gold bars

You'll also need up to 120 gold bars for top-tier items, which you can get from downed players, completing quests and chests.