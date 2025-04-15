All drones in REPO and what they do

REPO has a bounty of items for you to get acquainted with, and drones are one of the many tools designed to make your extractions slightly easier to manage. They can be pretty expensive items to purchase, especially early on in the game, but are well worth the money once you know how to use them correctly.

There are five different types of drones currently available in REPO. For the most part, they can be attached to items to make things lighter and easier to carry, but there are a few exceptions to this rule. For example, the Roll Drone will make anything it's attached to easier to roll, which is particularly helpful when it comes to evading larger enemies. You never know what quirks REPO will pack into its tools, either, so here's what you need to know about drones in particular.

Where to find drones in REPO

Drones can be bought from the shop you visit between levels in REPO. What stock the shop will have is completely random each time, though. So if you're looking for a particular drone, there's only a slim chance it'll crop up. It'll be the drive you need to go through the next level and make it out alive, at least. Each drone differs in price too, depending on how useful it will be in your run.

All REPO drones and their uses

Each drone has its own unique feature in REPO. You'll want to know the ins and outs of each before you spend any money on one. To make your life easier, and to save you from splashing the cash on a drone that won't be of much use to you just to test it, I've broken everything down into the table below so you can easily see what each drone does, alongside how much they cost.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Drone name Price What it does Feather Drone $15k $18k Attaches to items and makes them lighter, so you don't need strength upgrades to pick them up. Recharge Drone $4k Charges your items without needing to revisit the truck and use energy crystals. Roll Drone $9k - $11k Makes whatever it attaches to easy to roll, including enemies and items. Zero Gravity Drone $25k Reduces the gravity of whatever it's attached to, including the player. Indestructible Drone $24k - $30k Exactly what it sounds like. Makes any item it's attached to absolutely indestructible. Unfortunately, it doesn't work on players though.

Having tools on hand which are designed to make objects lighter and easier to carry will save you a lot of money in the long run, especially with each strength upgrade costing around $16k. I'd advise spending the money on the feather drone before any other items or weapons since it's beneficial for every member of the team, or even more so if you're playing on your own.

As is the way with any item, if every member of your team dies in a level, you won't get it back and you'll have to save up for a replacement. If you drop it during a round but make it out alive, the drone will respawn in the van at the next level at least.