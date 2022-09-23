How to slide kick a runaway boulder in Fortnite

Looking to pull off a sick slide kick in Fortnite? As part of this week's challenges, you'll need to slide kick into a runaway boulder. Chances are you've already been sliding your way around the map, so pulling off a slide kick will be easy enough—you just need to focus on making contact. With that in mind, let's take a look at how to pull off a slide kick.

How to do a slide kick in Fortnite

The sliding function has been around for a while—all you need to do is press the left Ctrl button to slide while you're running or sprinting. If you're going downhill, going into a slide is a good way to get away from opponents fast, especially the wolves and shiny chromed pigs.

To pull off a slide kick, though, you must make contact with an opponent or object. If you stop a few inches short then you'll need to try again. Your best bet is to sprint then slide to an opponent and make contact with them, which will automatically activate the kick. The only effort required from you is reaching them which, in fairness, is more difficult than it sounds.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To complete the challenge for this week, you'll need to keep sprinting and sliding into the boulder until it dislodges. You can damage it with a weapon or your pickaxe beforehand to speed things up. Make sure you have a weapon to hand to eliminate any opponents lurking nearby.