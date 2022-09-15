How to get clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley clay isn't easy to find, so you might need a hand to locate this resource. You'll need to do quite a bit of crafting and gathering of materials to help put the Valley back into order, and the locals are on hand to set you tasks so you can help restore the town to its original glory.

Clay is one of the resources you need to complete one of Goofy's quests but it's not something you'll find right away. It's also used in a number of crafting recipes so it doesn't hurt to stock up on this useful material so you've got some on hand should you need it later. So without further ado, here's where to find clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find clay

This crafting resource is only found in a few areas, so you needn't spend your time searching elsewhere. You'll also need the Royal Tool (opens in new tab) shovel to gather it. Once you're ready, head to one of the following areas.

Where you can find Disney Dreamlight Valley clay:

The Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau

Forgotten Lands

The Glade of Trust is likely to be the first you'll have access to, so it's a good place to start. If you're working on "The Mysterious Wreck" quest for Goofy, you'll find some of the other resources needed here too. Once you're in the area, use your shovel and start digging—just don't forget to bring some meals along with you so you don't run out of energy while you work.