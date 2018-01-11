Dark Souls: Remastered confirmed for PC, release date set

Last year, Dark Souls mastermind Hidetaka Miyazaki declared his twisted action role-playing series complete with the launch of its Ringed City DLC. Now, Bandai Namco and From Software have revealed the original game is being remastered—set to land on PC later this year.

Announced at this afternoon's Nintendo Direct Mini, Dark Souls: Remastered aims to let players "experience the rich world of Dark Souls in upscaled 4K resolution with 60FPS", so says the game's publisher in a statement. Similar to the PC's Prepare to Die edition, this reinvention also comes with the base game's Artorias of the Abyss DLC in tow.

As you may recall, the 2012 PC port of Dark Souls' original console variation was not optimised, and was described as "strictly a port from the console version" at the time. The second game's producer Takeshi Miyazoe later admitted the PC version was rushed in a bid to serve players as quickly as possible, something underscored by a self-confessed "lack of experience of working on a PC platform".

To this end, Durante's DSFix, among a number of other performance-adjusting mods, have since become essential installs for PC players—to the point where I myself find it hard to remember the original port pre-modification. With this in mind, I wonder how much Dark Souls: Remastered can improve what many PC players now enjoy as standard.

In any event, Dark Souls: Remastered is due May 25, 2018.