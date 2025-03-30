The modder who added seamless coop to Elden Ring and Dark Souls 3 is now doing the same with Dark Souls: Remastered

He's doing it again. FromSoftware modding savant Yui, creator of the wildly popular Elden Ring seamless co-op mod and the only just released Dark Souls 3 seamless co-op mod, is now doing the same with Dark Souls: Remastered.

Yui announced the mod earlier this week, posting a video of it in action on YouTube with his usual straightforward spiel. "Mod which removes all multiplayer boundaries and allows for connections to persist after death," he wrote in the mod's YouTube description. "Play with friends from the tutorial to the very end of the game, with synchronised progress, and no resummoning or interruptions. Invasions are optional and active by default."

The video shows Yui's Dark Souls character, resting at Firelink Shrine, using a "Crystal Eye Orb" to join a seamless co-op session with his friend and longtime testing companion Oroboro. The two then fight their way together up the initial section of the Undead Burg. Later, the video cuts to the boss fight with Sif, which the duo lose before respawning together at the Darkroot Garden bonfire.

There's no firm release date for the mod yet. In an update post on his Ko-Fi page. Yui said he "can't give a release window right now" but that he is "nearing completion" on the project. "I have completed a few playthoughs with friends to make sure everything is working alright and it seems fairly stable aside from a few bugs fixed along the way." Yui also casually mentions that he "fixed several vanilla game multiplayer bugs" along the way. What a champ.

Dark Souls Remastered Seamless Co-op: Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Of all Yui's seamless co-op projects, this is the one I'm personally most excited for. I love both Elden Ring and Dark Souls 3, but if there's any FromSoftware world I'd like to poke around with a pal, it's Lordran. I'm also slightly surprised it's happening at all, given Yui previously stated he wouldn't add seamless co-op to Dark Souls. In his Nexus Mods FAQ for Elden Ring's seamless co-op mod, Yui posited the question "Will you make a similar mod for Dark Souls?" and then answered "No."

At the time, I wondered whether that was due to some technical obstacle, given the game runs on a different engine from Elden Ring and DS3. But clearly that isn't the case. Then again, Yui's seamless co-op mod is specifically for Dark Souls: Remastered, so strictly speaking his initial statement holds true.

Meanwhile, FromSoftware is gearing up to release its own take on seamless co-op, with Elden Ring: Nightreign arriving on May 29. Morgan took it for a spin back in February, and while he enjoyed it, it wasn't quite the Elden Ring co-op experience he expected. "Nightreign's fixation on pure combat and forward momentum is already showing its limits," he wrote in his preview. "The more efficient we got at wiping out mob camps, sprinting to the next one, and upgrading our flasks at churches, the more it felt like the majority of playing Nightreign is thwacking various loot piñatas with a stick until the real fun begins."