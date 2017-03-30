'Dark Souls is completely done as of The Ringed City,' says Hidetaka Miyazaki

Prior to its release this week, Dark Souls 3's second and final offering of DLC—The Ringed City—was thought to be the action role-player series' curtain call. From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki has now all but confirmed this in an upcoming interview with Japanese publication Famitsu.

Translated by Twitter user Black Kite (via wccftech), Miyazaki tells Famitsu that the Dark Souls series is completely finished as of The Ringed City add-on "at least for now". Miyazaki also says he and From Software "don't have any future plans for it" looking ahead.

While this underscores the fact The Ringed City is the end of the line for the series, Miyazaki does concede he hasn't implemented everything he'd hope to and while not perfect believes the series is "blessed".

Looking to the future, Miyazaki says he's working on a "number of games that should be interesting", however isn't concerned if they mirror the Souls games or not.

So what's next, then? Might we see Bloodborne on PC, or perhaps From Software returning to the Armored Core series? Your guess is as as good as mine—share it in the comments below.