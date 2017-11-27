Cyber Monday speaker deals

If you like your games to sound super bombastic, or use your PC to watch movies and play high-fidelity music, then you need a good set of speakers. We've sifted the web for speaker gold and these are our the best Cyber Monday deals we've found. It's also worth taking a look at our favorite speakers guide—we've tested all these models and love them, so you know you're getting a bargain if you find them on sale.

The best deals right now

One step closer to global RGB domination! Creative's Sound BlasterX Katana RGB Soundbar is on sale for $230, Amazon. (save $70) The Sound BlasterX Kratos 2.1 RGB Speakers are also on sale for $120. (save $10)

One of our favorite speaker systems of all time, the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Speakers are available for $98.1 from Klipsch after using a unique 10% off code from their newsletter signup .

Logitech is dropping the price on its excellent Z506 5.1 speaker system from $100 down to $60—a 40% savings. If you're still using a small 2 speaker setup, the Z506 will be a nice upgrade for $60.

Our audiophile aficionado strongly recommends these KRK Rokit 5 G3 monitors, which can be yours for $100 each, eBay (save $50). I like the sound of that.

Harman Kardon HKTS 16 5.1-Channel Home Theater Speakers: $170, Harman Kardon (save $430)

This 5.1-channel speaker system is a complete home theater speaker package, with wall-mounting hardware included. Just add a surround sound receiver and you're golden.

Logitech Z337 Bluetooth Wireless 2.1 Speakers: $50, Amazon (save $50)

Logitech Z323 Speaker System w/ Subwoofer: $35, Amazon (save $15)

Logitech Z333 2.1 Speakers: $60, Amazon (save $10)

Logitech Z313 Speaker System: $25, Amazon (save $25)

Logitech Z532 Speaker System w/ Subwoofer: $50, Amazon (save $50)

Logitech Z537 Speaker System w/ Subwoofer: $100, Logitech (save $30)

Logitech G906 5.1 THX Surround Sound: $200, Logitech (save $200)

Creative Sound BlasterX Kratos S5 2.1 RGB Speakers: $120, Amazon (save $10). Yes, you read that correctly... RGB... SPEAKERS!

Creative Sound BlasterX Katana RGB Soundbar: $230, Amazon (save $70)

Logitech Z313 2.1 Speakers: $25, Amazon (save $25)

Logitech Z623 2.1 Speakers: $90, Amazon (save $60)

Mackie CR Series CR3 Monitors (Pair): $80, Amazon (save $20)

Sonos One: $174, Sonos Store (save $20)

Sonos PLAY:1: $150, Sonos Store (save $50)

Sonos PLAY:3: $250, Sonos Store (save $50)

Sonos Playbar: $600, Sonos Store (save $100)

Sonos Playbase: $600, Sonos Store (save $100)

UK Deals

A stunning 5.1 audio speaker system, the Logitech Z906 is currently on sale for £270, for an impressive £80 off retail price, though we did see bigger drops earlier in the weekend. One to keep an eye on at Amazon.

After something a touch more classy? How about this set of 2.0 Edifier Studio R2000DB - 128W Bluetooth Speakers for £150. That's £90 off its retail price. Grab them at Overclockers UK

Logitech Z623 2.1 Speaker System: £102.99, Amazon (Save £53.65)

We'll continue to update this page with more Cyber Monday deals as they come in. For our full list of deals on GPUs, monitors, keyboards and more, check out our complete guide to Cyber Monday deals .