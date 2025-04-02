Our favourite wireless soundbar just hit its lowest ever price in the latest Amazon deal, solving one of our biggest gripes

published

It's an all-rounder, and available in tons of colours.

BlueAnt Soundblade speaker on a blue background
(Image credit: BlueAnt)
BlueAnt Soundblade | 120 W | 2x neodymium drivers, 80 mm neodymium subwoofer | USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.3, and 3.5 mm connectivity | $200 $99.99 at Amazon (save $100.01)

A soundbar is a pretty unique bit of tech, but if you're in need of a long speaker to fit under a TV or monitor, this is a great deal at 50% off. Multiple types of connectivity and good sound allow it to punch above its weight. At MSRP, we did think it was a tad expensive but it's a solid choice at $100.

I've been lucky enough to test out tonnes of speakers over the last few years, and BlueAnt's Soundblade still found a spot in my regular setup for some time. Now that it's just $100 right now at Amazon, I'd easily recommend it to anyone looking for an all-rounder soundbar to slip under a TV or monitor.

No matter if you want to use it for games, music, movies, or just ambience, the BlueAnt Soundblade is a versatile little soundbar thanks to deep sound and robust connectivity. You can hook it to a phone via Bluetooth, or a PC with a USB Type-C cable, and still have room to use that 3.5 mm jack at the same time.

We at PC Gamer think it's the best wireless sound bar, and that goes to show how strong the combination of connectivity and sound is. It's a sleek old affair too, especially in all black. However, if you aren't as much a fan of the all-black look as I am, it's also available at the same price in white, green, and pink.

It is a tad big so won't fit under low monitors and TV but I had no problem fitting it under any of mine. It also has touch controls on the soundbar itself, as well as a remote control, so you don't need to mess with it too much once set up and ready to go.

The BlueAnt Soundblade's sound is full and loud. It won't beat out more expensive dedicated speakers but an included subwoofer and two drivers give a fullness to the setup that works surprisingly well.

It's at its best in a very specific environment though. Where some sets of speakers combine with a soundbar for a deeper surround sound experience, this soundbar is a cheaper alternative to the whole set. You can chain it to another speaker via its 3.5 mm jack but it's more so intended to be an entire audio setup.

If you are running a tad low on space and want an all-in-one solution for audio, this is a cheap and pretty way of solving your problem.

A Zoi doing a half-heart pose against their cheek while winking

To nobody's surprise, Wicked Whims for Inzoi is here less than a week after launch, bringing over The Sims' most famous sex mod
