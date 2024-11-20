Are you a PC speaker dodger? I reckon you've got no excuse not to pick up this cute little Creative set for just $38 before Black Friday

Creative Pebble Plus | 2.1| USB powered | | $49.99 $37.99 at Newegg (save $12)

You won't find decent PC speakers cheaper than this. Quite frankly, it's astonishing that you can get a miniature 2.1 set for this kind of money—and while they're not going to light your world on fire, they're surprisingly good for this little cash. Price check: Amazon $37.99

Look, headphones are great. Don't get me wrong—I use them for most of my working day. But come the evening, I reckon there's nothing better than playing some music out loud, or perhaps relaxing with a podcast as you potter around the room.

I'm not going to say this Creative Pebble Plus set is the ultimate in audio. What it is, though, is a miniature 2.1 audio setup for absolutely silly money, especially when it drops to a mere $38 at Newegg. In fact, it's our top pick for the best budget gaming speakers, and there's a darned good reason for that.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

This Creative set isn't going to win any awards for sound quality, but what it does provide is budget audio that's much, much better than almost anything else you can buy for a similar price. That's thanks to a pair of two inch mid-range drivers, and a miniature four inch subwoofer for some tangible bass.

All this is powered by your PC's USB port, meaning no power adapter cables. That's unless you buy the extra 5V 2A USB adapter to put these units into High Gain Mode for some more audio firepower.

Still, even in basic configuration these miniature speakers deliver a surprisingly rounded dose of budget sound. They're not going to shake the walls, but that's probably a good thing for those of you with sensitive neighbors. Nope, that little sub is simply there to add a little whomp to the equation, and that's usually the thing missing with other similarly priced, similarly small speaker setups.

Of course, you could run the gauntlet and pick up some off-brand units for $40 that might do the job, but Creative has been churning out PC speakers for some time now, so it knows a thing or two about what makes a decent audio setup. Even if you only use them on the odd occasion, or decide to upgrade in future, for this sort of money you can treat this bargain basement Creative set as a perfect stopgap solution.

Or even, a great little holiday gift. Everyone knows a student making do with nothing but a cheap laptop, and I reckon you might make their experience all the better with a mini speaker setup that can still deliver the goods. After all, anything is better than laptop speakers, and this Pebble Plus set really will be a tremendous upgrade.

Small, cheap, and better than you might expect. Yep, that'll do nicely, as far as budget speakers go.